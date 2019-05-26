My Majestic Rose Much the Best in Summertime Oaks

Less than a month after breaking her maiden, Judy B. Hicks' homebred filly My Majestic Rose stepped up her game and was rewarded with her first stakes victory in the $200,000 Summertime Oaks (G2) May 26 at Santa Anita Park.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, who picked up his fourth win of the afternoon, My Majestic Rose broke last in the five-horse field of 3-year-old fillies, but the daughter of Majestic Warrior did not stay behind for long. Taking full advantage of her spot on the rail, the filly cut a path up the inside to settle in third and stalk the pace in the 1 1/16-mile test.

Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) runner Flor de La Mar and even-money favorite Sneaking Out battled briefly for control before Sneaking Out established command. As the half-mile went in :47.44, Prat angled My Majestic Rose out and up to challenge the leader on the outside.

Rounding the turn for home, My Majestic Rose came on even terms with Sneaking Out, and the two put five lengths between themselves and Colonial Creed in third. A nose ahead with the final sixteenth to run, My Majestic Rose pressed her advantage and held off Sneaking Out by a half-length at the finish. The final time was 1:45.08.

"The speed went and we were able to stalk," trainer Rodolphe Brisset said. "Flavien made a decisive move in the middle of the turn. She may have angled a bit in the last eighth, and this is one of the reasons we put blinkers on her—she can look around a little bit. But she got the job done."

Colonial Creed took third, 23 lengths ahead of Bizwhacks in fourth. It was another 11 lengths back to Flor de La Mar, who faded dramatically on the second turn.

"Rest her grandmother, who was a good racehorse," said Hicks, who has bred and raised three generations of My Majestic Rose's family, beginning with granddam Shining Victory.

Bred in Kentucky, My Majestic Rose is the first foal out of the Pleasant Tap mare Victory On Tap, who won only one of her five starts for Hicks before retiring to her broodmare band. The mare has a yearling Maclean's Music colt and a Jimmy Creed colt born April 7.

My Majestic Rose's second consecutive win—her maiden score came May 2 at Churchill Downs in her fifth start—improved her record to 2-2-1 from six starts. She has earnings of $207,028.

"Now it's all in the family," Hicks said. "I'm going to continue on."

Asked if he had any future plans for My Majestic Rose, Brisset said a more challenging summer campaign is likely in the works.

"I always like to give myself 48 hours to see how she comes out," Brisset said. "But I guess we may have to go for a big one."