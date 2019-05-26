Bahamian Girl First Winner for Bahamian Squall

All Together Stable and Gary Andrew Grant's Bahamian Girl became the first winner for freshman sire Bahamian Squall when she took a 4 1/2-furlong maiden race for 2-year-old fillies May 26 at Gulfstream Park.

In just her second start, Bahamian Girl was quickly guided to the lead by Luca Panici where she set fractions of :22.15 and :46.07 through a half-mile, pulled clear, and opened up by 5 1/2 lengths in the stretch. Finishing up over a fast track in :52.57, Bahamian Girl won by 2 1/4 lengths.

Bred in Florida by McKathan Bros., Bahamian Girl is the second foal out of the Van Nistelrooy mare B's Stormy Girl, whose first foal, Majestic Luna, was a winner in 2018 and is still in training.

Winner of the 2013 Smile Sprint Handicap (G2) at Calder for trainer David Fawkes and owner/breeder Donald Dizney, Bahamian Squall defeated 2012 Xpressbet Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) winner and champion sprinter Trinniberg and millionaires Jackson Bend and Justin Phillip.

The son of Gone West retired with a record of 5-6-4 from 25 starts and earnings of $582,920. He is out of the Storm Bird mare Midway Squall and is a half brother to graded stakes winner Apriority, stakes winner Squall City, and stakes-placed Acadia Breeze.

He has stood at his owner's Double Diamond Farm near Ocala, Fla., since his retirement at a fee of $5,000.