Tacitus Breezes in Preparation for Belmont Stakes

Wood Memorial Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2) winner Tacitus breezed over the main track May 26 at Belmont Park, working in company with Multiplier in preparation for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) slated for June 8.

Both horses covered five furlongs in 1:00.16. Tacitus, piloted by Jose Ortiz, galloped out strong in front of his graded stakes-winning stablemate.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott for owner/breeder Juddmonte Farms, Tacitus rallied from 16th at the half-mile call in the May 4 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) to finish fourth. He was elevated to third after the disqualification of Maximum Security.

Mott said he was pleased with the breeze from the regally bred son of Tapit and multiple grade 1 winner Close Hatches.

"It was very good, very even; I liked the rhythm of it—:12, :12, :12, :12. Each furlong was in about :12, and he went out six furlongs in about 1:12, so I thought it was a very steady, solid work," Mott said.

Katsumi Yoshizawa's homebred Master Fencer, a rail-rallying sixth in the Kentucky Derby for trainer Koichi Tsunoda, jogged at Belmont Park for the first time Sunday morning.

Racing manager Mitsuoki Numamoto, translating on behalf of training assistant Yosuke Kono, said the talented Japan-bred son of Just a Way enjoyed the experience.

"Master Fencer had one lap of jogging on the training track, with a jog and light gallop at the main track as his schooling," said Numamoto. "The horse was very fresh and energized because of his day off yesterday and shows no tiredness from shipment. Since the surface is pretty similar to Japan dirt, he seems OK for this surface."

Master Fencer is scheduled to breeze five furlongs on the Belmont main track early Wednesday morning. Jockey Julien Leparoux is slated to be aboard for the work and for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Other likely Belmont Stakes starters include Preakness Stakes (G1) winner War of Will and runner-up Everfast, Tax (14th in the Kentucky Derby), Sir Winston, Intrepid Heart, and Spinoff (18th in the Kentucky Derby).

Owendale, who was third in the Preakness, and Joevia are also possibilities.