Ours to Run, Monte Man Defend Louisiana Legends Titles

Evangeline Downs hosted its annual celebration of the Louisiana-bred Thoroughbred May 25 with Louisiana Legends Night. There were eight stakes races with purses totaling $550,000, making it the richest night of the entire Thoroughbred season.

The first stakes race of the evening featured a returning champion in Ours to Run, who defended her victory in the $75,000 Mademoiselle Stakes by winning the race once again over a game Our Millie. Ours to Run was sent off as the biggest betting favorite of the night at 1-9 and covered the 5-1/2 furlongs over the fast main track in 1:03.48. She won by 1 1/4 lengths.

Ours to Run was bred in Louisiana by Clifford Grum, is owned by Colonel Thoroughbreds, trained by Larry Jones, and was ridden by Roberto Morales. The 5-year-old mare is by Half Ours and out of the Mineshaft mare Brown Eyed Baby. She's now extended her winning streak to six stakes races in a row.

Snowball was sent right to the lead in the $75,000 Soiree Stakes by jockey Diego Saenz and she took that cue to lead every step of the way to score a 6-1 upset, finishing the one mile in 1:39.69 three-quarters of a length in front.

Snowball was bred in Louisiana by 4M Ranch, is owned by Tin Roof Farms, and trained by Sam Breaux. The 3-year-old filly is by Apriority and out of the Value Plus mare Inner Peace.

Saenz made it back-to-back stakes wins on Louisiana Legends Night by coming through with a 3 1/2-length victory aboard Galaxy Thirtysix in the $50,000 Distaff Starter Stakes. The win was the second stakes victory of 2019 for Galaxy Thirtysix, who previously won the $60,000 Premier Night Ladies Starter Stakes at Delta Downs Feb. 9.

Galaxy Thirtysix was bred in Louisiana by Gerald Averett Jr., is owned by Arian Haxhillari, and trained by Ron Faucheux. The 5-year-old mare is by Greeley's Galaxy and out of the Forty Won mare Stang Thirtysix.

Shang, who was sent off as a strong 3-5 favorite in the $75,000 Cheval Stakes, rewarded the faith of the betting public with a victory by one length over the 2019 Equine Sales Derby winner,Power Jet. Power Jet tried to go last-to-first, but his challenge was rebuffed easily by Shang, who finished the mile in 1:38.26.

Shang was bred in Louisiana by Cloyce Clark Jr. The 3-year-old colt is owned by Corrine and William Heiligbrodt, trained by Steve Asmussen, and was ridden by Richard Eramia. Shang is by Shanghai Bobby and out of the Humble Eleven mare Humble Janet.

The first of two turf races on the program was the $75,000 Turf Distaff Stakes and Saenz collected his third stakes victory of the night with Bermuda Star, who covered a mile over firm turf in 1:37.19. Bermuda Star got first run on the pace-setting longshot Mi Copa Rebosa, then fended off a challenge from the 4-5 favorite Is Too to win by a half-length.

Bermuda Star was bred in Louisiana by Tom Curtis and Wayne Simpson. The 5-year-old mare is owned by Brittlyn Stable and trained by Victor Arceneaux. She is by Star Guitar and out of the Runaway Groom mare Bermuda Bride.

There was another winner from last year's edition of Louisiana Legends Night defending his crown on Saturday night and that was the 2018 Louisiana-bred Horse of the Year Monte Man in the $75,000 Sprint Stakes. Monte Man had to overcome a slow start and rally five-wide on the far turn, but he managed to survive those troubles and win by three-quarters of a length, completing 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.48.

Monte Man was ridden to victory by Gerard Melancon, who was also aboard for that 2018 score. The 6-year-old gelding was the second win on the night for trainer Faucheux. He was bred in Louisiana by Val Murrell and is owned by Ivery Sisters Racing. Monte Man is by Custom For Carlos and out of the Sutter's Prospect mare Sarah's My Angel.

It was a return to the grass for the $75,000 Turf Stakes, which provided one of the more exciting finishes of the night, as Mageez just beat out In the Navy for the win and denied Saenz a fourth stakes victory. Instead, it was Morales who collected win number two on the evening, as Mageez won by a head and finished 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.27.

Mageez is owned by Double Dam Farm of Delmar Caldwell, who is also the trainer. The 6-year-old horse was bred in Louisiana by James McGehee,Jr. Mageez is by Musket Man and out of the Spectacular Bid mare Spaseeba.

The $50,000 Starter Stakes was the final stakes race on the program and the 3-5 favorite Just Stormin proved best after being headed on the turn by I Am Ready Again. Just Stormin re-rallied in the stretch and ended up winning by 1 1/2 lengths, finishing 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.40.

Just Stormin was bred in Louisiana by Tom Curtis and Wayne Simpson. The 7-year-old gelding is owned by Craig Drago, trained by Allen Landry, and was ridden by Kerwin Clark. Just Stormin is by Freud and out of the Cryptoclearance mare Crypto Cream.