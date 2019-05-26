US 2-Year-Olds in Training Market Up 15%

Horse racing in the United States is under scrutiny, if not attack, as never before. But inside the bubble, the U.S. 2-year-old in training market has had a strong spring.

With two major sales left to go—Fasig-Tipton's Santa Anita 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale June 5 and the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-Year-Olds and Horses of Racing Age Sale that takes place June 12-14—2-year-old sales in the U.S. thus far are up 15% in gross and 7% in average from 2018.

This year, according to figures compiled by Brianne Stanley of The Bill Oppenheim Group, 1,512 juveniles have sold (an increase of 93, or 6%) of 2,754 cataloged, for a clearance rate from the catalogs of 54.9%, which is within 2% of the corresponding clearance rates at this point in the sales calendar each of the past five years. The combined gross, for all sales tallied, is $184,225,400, an increase of over $23 million from last year's corresponding total of $160,974,000. The 2019 average for the 1,512 juveniles sold so far is $121,842, up from $113,442.

The U.S. 2-year-old market totaled almost $199 million in 2017; it's almost certain to top $200 million this year.

The year's star 2-year-old—the $3.65 million Curlin colt who became the last great sale made by the legendary J.J. Crupi at The Gulfstream Sale, Fasig-Tipton's Florida sale of 2-year-olds in training—ensured his sire is the leader of 2-year-old sales by average.

Sires don't have as many 2-year-olds sell as they do yearlings, and with only 55% of juveniles offered actually sold, one big sale of a 2-year-old can have a big impact on a sales average. Curlin had an average of $535,000 for four other 2-year-olds sold, which would rank him in the top three anyway, but as it is, his five 2-year-olds sold thus far averaged $1.158 million.

Medaglia d'Oro , with eight sold for an average of $584,307, and Tapit , with nine sold for an average of $568,889, also comfortably bested the $500,000 average mark. American Pharoah , who has had 20 2-year-olds average $460,102, is the top young sire, ranking fourth by average, and the top five is rounded out by Into Mischief , who really did step into the big leagues once he started to have big crops (his first big crop was 2014, this year's 5-year-olds). From 66 2-year-olds cataloged so far this year, Into Mischief has had 35 sell—a lot for the 2-year-old sales—which grossed just under $14 million and averaged $399,799.

Five other first-crop sires besides Coolmore's Ashford Stud's American Pharoah have averaged over $150,000 at 2-year-old sales so far.

Lane's End Farm stands two of them. Tonalist , the first of three Belmont Stakes (G1) winners so far by Tapit, sold better than expected at the yearling sales and has again done very well at the 2-year-old sales, where he's had 12 juveniles average $197,667 so far. Liam's Map has had 20 2-year-olds sell so far for an average of $170,950.

They rank second and fourth by 2-year-old sale average for first-crop sires. Ranking third is Darby Dan Farm's Sky Kingdom , a son of Empire Maker who had a blockbuster $875,000 colt—also at The Gulfstream Sale—and has an overall average of $184,500. WinStar Farm's Carpe Diem had 21 average $169,394, and Hill 'n' Dale's Bayern had 18 2-year-olds sell so far for an average of $160,389.

The Goresbridge 2-year-old sale in Ireland, held in conjunction with Tattersalls Ireland at their Fairyhouse complex May 24, concluded the 2-year-old sale season in Europe.

There was a very slight (1%) fall in gross sales and a 6% drop in the average, which was fairly typical of the 2-year-old sales in Europe this year. The European juvenile market is only about 25% the size of the U.S. 2-year-old market anyway, and though the sales there do see plenty of good horses come out of them, it's still more of a boutique market than the American 2-year-old sales.

This year's European 2-year-old sales saw 613 juveniles sell for a total of €38,373,345 (US$42,980,400) at an average of €62,599 ($70,115). The gross was down 10% from last year's total of €42,526,507, and the average was down 8% from €67,717.

The leading sire at the European 2-year-old sales this year was Juddmonte's Kingman, who had nine sell for an average of $463,323, which ranks him fourth among North American and European sires combined, just ahead of American Pharoah. The sire, whose first crop are 3-year-olds, really can do no wrong: He has had 10 black-type horses just in the month of May, including a classic winner in group 1 Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French Two Thousand Guineas) winner Persian King.

Magic Millions Mixed Sales

Meanwhile, in Queensland, Magic Millions held its Gold Coast National Weanling Sale May 22-24, at which 444 foals changed hands for AU$28,039,000 ($19,287,811), an average of AU$63,151 ($41,213).

The weanling market and the 2-year-old market in Australasia are still very much works in progress, but they are improving every year. In Book 1 of this year's Magic Millions weanling sale, there was a 27% increase in the number cataloged, from 540 to 686. The number sold increased by 15%, from 384 to 444, but the percentage sold dropped from 71.1% to 64.7%. The gross increased by 16%, from AU$24,183,000 in 2018, while the average was almost dead even, increasing by $173, or three-tenths of 1%, from AU$62,978.

From a sales company's point of view, any time you increase the catalog by 27% and hold the average, you are going to generate more revenue for the sales company as well as for consignors.

Redoute's Choice had one weanling sell, topping the sale at AU$480,000 ($331,152), while Kingman had a Southern Hemisphere-bred foal sell for AU$260,000 ($178,932). There have also been weanlings sold at Inglis's mixed sale and at New Zealand Bloodstock's May Sale, both this month, and the accompanying sire statistics cover all three sales.

But here again the top sires do not have many offered as weanlings yet: Snitzel had two weanlings average AU$162,000; Fastnet Rock had three average AU$135,333. Of Australia's top sires, Yarraman Park's I Am Invincible had the most weanlings offered with seven, of which five sold for an average of AU$330,000.

Not A Single Doubt, who like his sire, Redoute's Choice, and paternal half brother Snitzel is an Arrowfield stallion, had six sell for an average of AU$201,667. Widden's leading second-crop sire Zoustar had 11 weanlings average AU$185,727, and another Widden stallion, Sebring, who died this year, had seven average AU$157,857.

Coolmore's American Pharoah had 11 sell for an average of AU$135,227 and narrowly edged out Newgate's Capitalist, who had 16 weanlings sell for an average of AU$127,812 as leading first-crop weanling sire.

There are likely to be some big numbers up on the bid board at the Gold Coast sales complex this coming week as Magic Millions holds its Gold Coast National Broodmare Sale May 28-31. Last year, this sale grossed AU$103 million, including nine fillies or mares that sold for AU$1 million or more and two that made more than AU$2 million. There have already been two AU$2 million broodmares/prospects this year, at Inglis's May 3 Chairman's Sale. Expect fireworks.

