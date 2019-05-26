Hermosa Storms Home to Win Irish One Thousand Guineas

Hermosa completed a classic double as she made all for an impressive four-length success in the Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

She follows Attraction (2004), Finsceal Beo (2007), and Winter (2017) to win the Guineas at Newmarket and the Curragh. Hermosa virtually led at every point and ran on strongly to go clear of Pretty Pollyanna and Foxtrot Liv inside the final furlong.

The daughter of Galileo will now be aimed at the June 16 Prix de Diane Longines (G1) at Chantilly, and she is as short as 7-4 with William Hill for the French contest, with Paddy Power going 3-1.

"There was a change of plan after the Newmarket Guineas. We were going to aim for the Oaks, but the lads decided to run her here today instead," said O'Brien, who was enjoying his eighth winner in the fillies' classic and his 41st Irish classic victory. "We're delighted with her. We knew she had improved since Newmarket, and we think there will be more improvement to come. The Prix de Diane will be next for her.

"She ran at Chantilly last year when finishing second against the colts in the Criterium-International (G1). She might stay further than a mile and a quarter later in the season."

Moore said: "She was always in control and didn't really look like getting beat at any stage. She is very strong and has done exceptionally well from 2 to 3. She gave me a feel of a top-class filly, and, all being well, I think she could have a really good year and could go further than a mile."

O'Brien indicated the winner's stablemates Fairyland (sixth) and Just Wonderful (seventh) are likely to be dropped in distance.

Michael Bell was delighted with the performance of runner-up Pretty Pollyanna.

"It was a great run on her first start of the season. She had a few issues and wasn't ready for the Newmarket Guineas, but it looks as if she is coming back to her best," he said. "The winner is obviously very useful, but our filly laid it down to her before getting outstayed. I'd imagine the Coronation Stakes (G1) will be next on the agenda."

Foxtrot Liv was 1 1/2 lengths back in third for trainer Paddy Twomey and jockey Billy Lee, who had combined to fill the same position with Decrypt in Saturday's Tattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas (G1).

The disappointment of the race was Qabala, who had finished third behind Hermosa at Newmarket. She finished ninth and was reported to have scoped abnormally after the race.

Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French One Thousand Guineas, G1) third East was last of the 10 runners.