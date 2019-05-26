Exultant Grinds Out Champions & Chater Cup Victory

Chasing Hong Kong's champion stayer title May 26, Exultant ground out a 1 1/4-length victory in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (G1) at Sha Tin—his third group 1 victory of the season—but his connections announced afterward they have scrapped plans to travel to Japan.

Exultant, a 5-year-old Teofilo gelding, renewed local fans' interest in longer-distance races with a victory in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1) at 2,400 meters (about 1 1/2 miles) in December. He backed that with a victory at 2,000 meters (about 1 1/4 miles) in the Feb. 17 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (G1).

In the Champions & Chater, Hong Kong's champion jockey, Zac Purton, found a comfortable spot for Exultant in fourth as full brothers Time Warp and Glorious Forever made the early going. Heading into the stretch, Exultant got by the pair but was working hard over the good to yielding turf to hold off Rise High by 1 1/4 lengths. Dark Dream was third.

Happy Grin, stepping up from Japan's local National Association of Racing ranks, was never in the mix and finished eighth of nine.

"Exultant was all heart today," Purton said. "He pulled in the run, which he hasn't done for quite some time, and he was gone at the 600 (meters). But his big heart just continued to carry him to the finish line. It was a good, tough, strong effort from a horse that hasn't let us down. He's been great all season."

Trainer Tony Cruz and owners Eddie Wong Ming Chak and Wong Leung Sau Hing proposed Exultant's next start could be in the Takarazuka Kinen (G1) at Hanshin at the end of June. After watching the Champions & Chater effort, however, Cruz turned thumbs down.

"He wasn't very comfortable on the going," the trainer said. "I think he's better on good to firm, and he was running a bit freely today. The owners, myself, and the jockey, we all decided just now not to go to Japan. It's a short run-in at Hanshin, and the going is almost always on a soft track. So with those things in mind, we'll give him a break.

"Next season, maybe the trip is Dubai."

Purton won six times on the Sha Tin card and just missed by a nose of scoring seven. The reigning champion rider returned to Hong Kong early in the morning after winning the Kranji Mile in Singapore Saturday aboard Southern Legend.

"It's been a nice day. I can't complain," Purton said.