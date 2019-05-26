Roger Barows Scores Upset Win in Japanese Derby

Roger Barows, a previously unheralded Deep Impact colt, got the perfect trip and scored his first top-level win in the May 26 Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) at Tokyo Racecourse.

The three favorites—Danon Kingly, Velox, and Saturnalia—finished in that order behind the winner, who went to the post at odds of 93-1. Saturnalia, winner of the April 14 Satsuki Sho (Japanese Two Thousand Guineas, G1), missed the break, raced in midpack, and fell short with a late rally.

Roger Barows' winning time of 2:22.6 for 2,400 meters (about 1 1/2 miles) was a stakes record, lowering the mark set by Duramente in 2015 by 0.6 seconds.

Lion Lion seized the lead right out of the gate and opened a huge advantage down the backstretch, clipping off quick early fractions. Roger Barows, with Suguru Hamanaka in the irons, raced second, well clear of the others, after starting smoothly from gate 1.

The effects of the early sprint and the uphill stretch climb quickly caught up with Lion Lion, who faded to finish 15th in the field of 18 sophomores, and Roger Barows inherited the lead 400 meters out. Satsuki Sho third Danon Kingly, another by Deep Impact, closed quickly, but Roger Barows held on gamely to win by a neck.

"I was hoping for a fast pace, so settling in second behind an early pace was an ideal race for us," Hamanaka said. "The colt is a stayer with much stamina, so he held on strongly even after the uphill climb and ran persistently all the way to the end.

"He's now a Derby horse, so we can count on his future performance."

The victory significantly burnished Roger Barows' résumé. After posting one win and one second as a juvenile, the bay colt won his 2019 debut at Kyoto, then finished seventh in the Fuji TV Sho Spring Stakes (G2) at Nakayama. He returned to Kyoto to report second in the May 4 Kyoto Shimbun Hai (G2) in his final prep for his first grade 1 assignment.

While Roger Barows is a newcomer to the top ranks, his connections are not. Trainer Katsuhiko Sumii won the Tokyo Yushun in 2007 with the champion filly Vodka and also trains Saturnalia. It was the first Derby win for Hamanaka but his ninth at the grade 1 level.

Before the race, assistant trainer Yasuyuki Tsujino chalked up the seventh-place finish in the Spring Stakes to the effects of travel to Nakayama and basically laid out the scenario that would see Roger Barows to victory at Tokyo.

"I think he'll be fine over the 2,400 meters," Tsujino said. "He doesn't have to lead. But finding his own pace is best."