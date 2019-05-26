Belmont Stakes Field Begins to Take Shape

With the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (G1) two weekends away, 8-10 horses are currently lined up to contest the final leg of the Triple Crown at Belmont Park June 8.

The probables for the 1 1/2-mile classic are topped by Preakness Stakes (G1) winner War of Will and Tacitus, who was moved up to third in the May 4 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at Churchill Downs.

The other likely starters are Preakness runner-up Everfast, Tax (14th in the Kentucky Derby), Sir Winston, Intrepid Heart, Spinoff (18th in the Kentucky Derby), and Japan's Master Fencer (sixth in the Kentucky Derby).

Owendale, who was third in the Preakness, and Joevia are possibilities.

The presence of Master Fencer will provide the New York Racing Association (NYRA) with international exposure for the race and revenue from a separate pool wagering on the race in Japan. Officials of the Japan Racing Association (JRA) said this weekend that governmental approval is in place, allowing simulcast wagering on the race, just as there was in 2017 when Epicharis was scheduled to run but was scratched. The last Japanese entrant in the race, Lani, finished third in the 2016 Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes is one of eight grade 1 stakes on the June 8 card that will also feature a blockbuster match-up in the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) involving two-time Dubai World Cup (G1) winner Thunder Snow, Godolphin Mile Sponsored by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City—District One (G2) winner Coal Front , and grade 1 winners McKinzie, Mitole , Firenze Fire, and Promises Fulfilled.

The Met Mile is one of three Breeders' Cup Challenge Series "Win and You're In" stakes on the card, with the winner getting a free spot in the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Santa Anita Park Nov. 2. The other "Win and You're In" stakes for Breeders' Cup grade 1 events are the Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1) for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles (Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff) and Jaipur Invitational (G1T) at six furlongs on turf (Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint).