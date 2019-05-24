SA Purse Enhancements Extended to End of Meet

The Thoroughbred Owners of California (TOC) is pleased to announce that overnight race purses will continue to be enhanced by $10,000 each for the remainder of the Santa Anita winter-spring meet. This is intended to extend the agreement between TOC and Santa Anita to contribute $5,000 each to the purses of all non-stakes races from April 19 through June 9, 2019. The purse enhancements will now be extended for the final two weeks, through June 23. The final two weeks will be funded solely from the purse account.

"We are happy to be able to offer our owners this incentive, which we believe will continue the momentum of the past seven weeks," said Gary Fenton, Chairman of TOC's Racing Affairs Committee. "We greatly appreciate the generous contribution of The Stronach Group to this innovative program, and we felt it was important to keep it going, especially considering the health of the Santa Anita purse account."

TOC Chairman Nick Alexander added, "In light of the recent events in California racing, we are all trying to do everything we can to keep horses in the state, and this purse enhancement has been an important component of that effort. Our obligation is to the California horse owners, and it is our goal to provide them some relief through these monetary incentives."

TOC is the official organization serving new, veteran and future Thoroughbred owners in the state. It represents, advances, and protects owners' interests and rights in legislative, administrative and business matters. www.toconline.com.

