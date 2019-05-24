Redoute’s Choice Colt Tops Gold Coast Weanling Sale

The Magic Millions Gold Coast National Weanling Sale was brought to a stunning conclusion May 24 when Stuart Boman, who narrowly missed out on a benchmark Teofilo filly 24 hours earlier, landed a AU$480,000 (US$331,152) knockout blow for a sale-topping son of Redoute's Choice to cap a three-day run that broke the records for aggregate and average.

The U.K.-based Blandford Bloodstock agent believes the colt has similarities to star 3-year-old and Arrowfield Stud-bound The Autumn Sun, who is arguably Redoute's Choice's greatest racecourse performer.

Boman was delighted to make his mark at the Gold Coast sale after being underbidder on the Edinburgh Park-purchased daughter of Teofilo who sold Thursday for AU$425,000 ($292,400).

"He has a very similar profile to The Autumn Sun being from a European family and a staying background, while his pedigree is very similar," Boman said. "So this horse is very similar to the last good colt by Redoute's Choice on the market.

"You can only see by the popularity of his yearling prices this year, it was a peak level. I think he peaked at his second or third year of yearlings, and he's back at that level again. He's on the rise and they're not making them anymore, so the market still wants them."

Cataloged as Lot 611 and offered as part of leading vendor Aquis Farm's expansive draft of weanlings by nonresident stallions, the colt is the eighth foal out of the U.S.-bred Stravinsky mare Victoire Celebre, who is the dam of four winners, including Pacific Hoists Parramatta Cup winner Arab Dawn.

A total of 33 yearlings by Redoute's Choice have sold in 2019, realizing an average of AU$487,496 and a top price of AU$1.6 million, and Boman indicated the colt could be heading for the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale next year.

Aquis Farm chief executive Shane McGrath reiterated the stud's plan to present an elite draft of weanlings to the market.

"I thought it was a very fair market, particularly at the top end. It was great to see some new weanlings players in the game, and that's what we need: the new money to invigorate the market," McGrath said. "The Redoute's was a smashing colt with a big pedigree, and there won't be too many by the sire that will go through next year, so from a pinhooker's and end-user's point of view, he was obviously well found.

"He was as busy as any weanling could be, and best of luck to the new purchasers. This will further enhance our decision to present these nice weanlings into the sale because you need people to have a bit of luck and some success buying off our consignment.

"I feel our decision to target the weanling market has paid off, and we will be doing the same next year."

Six of the top 10 lots were sold on the third and final day of the sale, which saw the average, median, and clearance rate all lift in the last Book 1 session.

Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said the company and vendors who supported the auction, which led to the addition of an extra session, had been vindicated.

"We came home strongly today. Having six horses make above $300,000 in a 150-lot Book 1 session was fantastic, with a new top-priced horse of $480,000," Bowditch said. "It was just a good solid market with a lot of strength at the top end, and I know that vendors who brought good horses here got very well rewarded.

"The market held together well, the clearance rate is at 77%, and it will continue to grow."