No Stopping Man of the Moment Williamson

It's safe to say Norman Williamson won't be forgetting the last seven days in a hurry.

A remarkable run of form for the man known to many as "Stormin' Norman" kicked off May 18 at Pimlico Race Course when War Of Will, a graduate of his Oak Tree Farm academy, galloped to a decisive success in the Preakness Stakes (G1). The classic-winning son of War Front was sold to Justin Casse for €250,000 (US$298,550) at the 2018 Arqana Breeze-Up Sale.

That racetrack result was swiftly followed by some headline-grabbing successes in the sales rings of Britain and Ireland.

First came the sale of a son of Yeats who was bought by Aiden and Olly Murphy for £105,000 to share top billing at the Goffs U.K. Spring Store Sale Tuesday.

On Friday, it was the turn of Williamson's Lope de Vega colt to take center stage as the 2-year-old fetched €175,000 ($195,668) from Blandford Bloodstock at the Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale.

Williamson was unable to attend the second leg of the U.S. Triple Crown as he was overseeing the preparation of his Doncaster draft, but he watched on with pride from his home in Athboy, County Meath.

"It was great," said Williamson. "The horse deserved it after getting knocked down in the Kentucky Derby (G1). They've always told everyone how good he is, so I'm delighted he's gone and won a classic."

Reflecting on the magnitude of War Of Will's success, Williamson said: "It's huge. It's not quite the same with a (yearling) as they're unbroken, but with the breezers, you've galloped them and minded them, so it's a great satisfaction to see them training on. It's massive for the staff, too, as they put so much effort into these breeze-up horses."

Casting his mind back to the first time he saw the blue-blooded colt at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, where he was a $175,000 RNA, Williamson said: "He was quite tall and didn't look like a 2-year-old, but it just goes to show it's all about ability. Every time he breezed, he showed huge ability."

It was a similar story with the sale-topping son of Lope de Vega who changed hands Friday, with Williamson saying the colt had benefited from some patient handling after he had been pinhooked for just €28,000 ($32,948) at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale.

"He's a lovely horse by a great sire and breezed fantastically," he said. "He looked a little backward as a yearling, and I always had it in my head to bring him here, just to give him time. He seemed really fast in his last few pieces of work, so I'm glad it's worked out.

"With a grade 1 winner in America and the joint top lot at the store sale in Doncaster and now one of the top lots here, it's been a really great week."