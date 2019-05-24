Saturday Stakes: Santa Anita Gets Big Weekend Started

Each Saturday NTRA and BloodHorse provide a one-stop guide to the day's graded stakes races. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern). For full preview, click race link.

2:12 p.m.—$125,000 Marine Stakes (G3) at Woodbine (TVG)

Eurico Rosa Da Silva, a six-time Sovereign Award winner and Woodbine's five-time leading rider, will partner Skywire in the Marine, a 1 1/16-mile prep for next month's Queen's Plate.

Entries: Marine S. (G3) Woodbine, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 3 Grade III

1 1/16m

All Weather Track

$125,000

3 yo

2:12 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Global Access (FL) Patrick Husbands 121 Michael J. Trombetta 2/1 2 2Skywire (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 121 Mark E. Casse 3/5 3 3Dabo (IL) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 119 Dale L. Romans 6/1 4 4Hoffa's Union (KY) Jerome Lermyte 117 Mark E. Casse 8/1 5 5Lyrical Note (FL) Emma-Jayne Wilson 117 Sid C. Attard 20/1

4:31 p.m.—$150,000 Salvator Mile (G3) at Monmouth Park (TVG)

Diamond King, coming off a second-place finish in the grade 2 Charles Town Classic, Bal Harbour and Sunny Ridge top a nine-horse field for the 72nd edition of the Salvator Mile. Trained by John Servis, Diamond King was third in the Ohio Derby a year ago. Bal Harbour, trained by Todd Pletcher, and Sunny Ridge, the 2018 New Jersey Thoroughbred of the Year, help make up what looks to be a balanced field for the Salvator Mile.

Entries: Salvator Mile S. (G3) Monmouth Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 9 Grade III

1m

Dirt

$150,000

3 yo's & up

4:31 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Just Call Kenny (VA) Nik Juarez 117 Patrick B. McBurney 12/1 2 2Sunny Ridge (NJ) Jose Lezcano 117 Jason Servis 2/1 3 3Diamond King (KY) Frankie Pennington 117 John C. Servis 5/2 4 4Nanoosh (KY) Angel Suarez 117 Jorge Navarro 6/1 5 5Jeezum Jim (MD) Jose C. Ferrer 117 Dimitrios K. Synnefias 30/1 6 6Hoffenheim (KY) Rajiv Maragh 117 Jeremiah C. Englehart 10/1 7 7Forewarned (OH) Antonio A. Gallardo 117 Uriah St. Lewis 30/1 8 8Bal Harbour (KY) Joe Bravo 117 Todd A. Pletcher 4/1 9 9California Night (KY) Reylu Gutierrez 117 Michael J. Maker 6/1

5:26 p.m.—$100,000 Winning Colors Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs (TVG)

Live Oak Plantation's multiple stakes-winning mare Let It Ride Mom heads a competitive field of 12 filly and mare sprinters that were entered for the 16th running of the Winning Colors, which honors the Hall of Fame filly that prevailed against colts in the 1988 Kentucky Derby (G1). Trained by Mark Casse, Let It Ride Mom is slated to return from a six-month freshening.

Entries: Winning Colors S. (G3) Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 10 Grade III

6f

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:26 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Quick Quick Quick (KY) Chris Landeros 120 Ian R. Wilkes 15/1 2 2Annathela (KY) James Graham 120 George R. Arnold, II 12/1 3 3Upset Brewing (KY) Edgar Morales 120 William B. Bradley 12/1 4 4Classy Act (KY) Adam Beschizza 120 Joe Sharp 6/1 5 5She's a Gypsy (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 120 Helen Pitts 12/1 6 6Divine Queen (KY) Calvin H. Borel 120 William B. Bradley 8/1 7 7Let It Ride Mom (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 120 Mark E. Casse 6/1 8 8Astrollinthepark (KY) Gabriel Saez 120 J. Larry Jones 5/1 9 9Awestruck (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 120 George R. Arnold, II 3/1 10 10Salt Bae (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 120 Bernard S. Flint 6/1 11 11Honey Bunny (KY) Tyler Baze 120 John Alexander Ortiz 12/1 12 12Suzette (KY) Javier Padron-Barcenas 120 Tina Rena Hurley 50/1

5:32 p.m.—$200,000 Monmouth Stakes (G2T) at Monmouth Park (TVG)

A pair of turf specialists from the Chad Brown barn are among a field of eight entered for the grade 2 Monmouth Stakes. Projected, who missed winning the Cliff Hanger Stakes by a head May 4 at Monmouth Park, and Almanaar will represent Brown's stable.

Entries: Monmouth S. (G2T) Monmouth Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 11 Grade IIT

1 1/8m

Turf

$200,000

3 yo's & up

5:32 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Monarchs Glen (GB) Jose Lezcano 116 William I. Mott 8/1 2 2Almanaar (GB) Joe Bravo 116 Chad C. Brown 3/1 3 3Markitoff (KY) Reylu Gutierrez 116 Michael J. Maker 8/1 4 4Up the Ante (KY) Rajiv Maragh 116 Christophe Clement 6/1 5 5Irish Strait (NJ) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 120 H. Graham Motion 9/2 6 6Force the Pass (KY) Jevian Toledo 116 Jorge Duarte, Jr. 15/1 7 7Synchrony (KY) Trevor McCarthy 120 Michael Stidham 5/2 8 8Projected (GB) Antonio A. Gallardo 116 Chad C. Brown 5/1

6:03 p.m.—$100,000 Daytona Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park (TVG)

In what appears to be a wide open affair, Kanthaka, Eddie Haskell, and Horse Greedy all appear to have big chances in the Daytona Stakes, which has attracted seven 3-year-olds and up at five furlongs over the Santa Anita turf.

Entries: Daytona S. (G3T) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 5 Grade IIIT

5f

Turf

$100,000

3 yo's & up

3:03 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Kanthaka (KY) Flavien Prat 121 Jerry Hollendorfer 4/1 2 2Blameitonthelaw (KY) Geovanni Franco 121 Ronald W. Ellis 10/1 3 3Eddie Haskell (CA) Kent J. Desormeaux 121 Mark Glatt 9/5 4 4Horse Greedy (KY) Victor Espinoza 121 John W. Sadler 8/1 5 5Brandothebartender (CA) Joseph Talamo 121 Craig Dollase 5/2 6 6Buckys Pick (VA) Rafael Bejarano 121 Doug F. O'Neill 10/1 7 7What'sontheagenda (KY) Agapito Delgadillo 121 Doug F. O'Neill 5/1

7:03 p.m.—$200,000 Charlie Whittingham Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park (TVG)

Separated by one length when last they met, talented California-breds Marckie's Water and Ashleyluvssugar will square off again in the Charles Whittingham Stakes at 1 1/4-miles over the Santa Anita turf.

Entries: Charles Whittingham S. (G2T) Santa Anita Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 7 Grade II

1 1/4m

Downhill turf

$200,000

3 yo's & up

4:03 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Prime Attraction (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 121 James M. Cassidy 3/1 2 2Morse Code (KY) Edwin A. Maldonado 121 Richard Baltas 12/1 3 3Marckie's Water (CA) Tiago Josue Pereira 121 Richard Baltas 5/2 4 4Ya Gotta Wanna (KY) Aaron T. Gryder 121 Philip D'Amato 8/1 5 5United (KY) Flavien Prat 121 Richard E. Mandella 6/1 6 6Tizzarunner (MD) Drayden Van Dyke 121 Michael W. McCarthy 7/2 7 7Ashleyluvssugar (CA) Brice Blanc 121 Peter Eurton 4/1