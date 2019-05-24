Marckie's Water

Saturday Stakes: Santa Anita Gets Big Weekend Started

Capsule looks, times, and entries for Saturday's graded stakes in North America.

Each Saturday NTRA and BloodHorse provide a one-stop guide to the day's graded stakes races. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern). For full preview, click race link. 

2:12 p.m.—$125,000 Marine Stakes (G3) at Woodbine (TVG)
Eurico Rosa Da Silva, a six-time Sovereign Award winner and Woodbine's five-time leading rider, will partner Skywire in the Marine, a 1 1/16-mile prep for next month's Queen's Plate.

Entries: Marine S. (G3)

Woodbine, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 3

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • All Weather Track
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo
  • 2:12 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Global Access (FL)Patrick Husbands121Michael J. Trombetta2/1
22Skywire (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateEurico Rosa Da Silva121Mark E. Casse3/5
33Dabo (IL)Rafael Manuel Hernandez119Dale L. Romans6/1
44Hoffa's Union (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJerome Lermyte117Mark E. Casse8/1
55Lyrical Note (FL)Emma-Jayne Wilson117Sid C. Attard20/1

4:31 p.m.—$150,000 Salvator Mile (G3) at Monmouth Park (TVG)
Diamond King, coming off a second-place finish in the grade 2 Charles Town Classic, Bal Harbour and Sunny Ridge top a nine-horse field for the 72nd edition of the Salvator Mile. Trained by John Servis, Diamond King was third in the Ohio Derby a year ago. Bal Harbour, trained by Todd Pletcher, and Sunny Ridge, the 2018 New Jersey Thoroughbred of the Year, help make up what looks to be a balanced field for the Salvator Mile.

Entries: Salvator Mile S. (G3)

Monmouth Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 9

  • Grade III
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:31 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Just Call Kenny (VA)Nik Juarez117Patrick B. McBurney12/1
22Sunny Ridge (NJ)Jose Lezcano117Jason Servis2/1
33Diamond King (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFrankie Pennington117John C. Servis5/2
44Nanoosh (KY)Angel Suarez117Jorge Navarro6/1
55Jeezum Jim (MD)Jose C. Ferrer117Dimitrios K. Synnefias30/1
66Hoffenheim (KY)Rajiv Maragh117Jeremiah C. Englehart10/1
77Forewarned (OH)Keeneland Sales GraduateAntonio A. Gallardo117Uriah St. Lewis30/1
88Bal Harbour (KY)Joe Bravo117Todd A. Pletcher4/1
99California Night (KY)Reylu Gutierrez117Michael J. Maker6/1

5:26 p.m.—$100,000 Winning Colors Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs (TVG)
Live Oak Plantation's multiple stakes-winning mare Let It Ride Mom heads a competitive field of 12 filly and mare sprinters that were entered for the 16th running of the Winning Colors, which honors the Hall of Fame filly that prevailed against colts in the 1988 Kentucky Derby (G1). Trained by Mark Casse, Let It Ride Mom is slated to return from a six-month freshening. 

Entries: Winning Colors S. (G3)

Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 10

  • Grade III
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:26 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Quick Quick Quick (KY)Chris Landeros120Ian R. Wilkes15/1
22Annathela (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJames Graham120George R. Arnold, II12/1
33Upset Brewing (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar Morales120William B. Bradley12/1
44Classy Act (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAdam Beschizza120Joe Sharp6/1
55She's a Gypsy (KY)Corey J. Lanerie120Helen Pitts12/1
66Divine Queen (KY)Calvin H. Borel120William B. Bradley8/1
77Let It Ride Mom (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione120Mark E. Casse6/1
88Astrollinthepark (KY)Gabriel Saez120J. Larry Jones5/1
99Awestruck (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.120George R. Arnold, II3/1
1010Salt Bae (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.120Bernard S. Flint6/1
1111Honey Bunny (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Baze120John Alexander Ortiz12/1
1212Suzette (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Padron-Barcenas120Tina Rena Hurley50/1

5:32 p.m.—$200,000 Monmouth Stakes (G2T) at Monmouth Park (TVG)
A pair of turf specialists from the Chad Brown barn are among a field of eight entered for the grade 2 Monmouth Stakes. Projected, who missed winning the Cliff Hanger Stakes by a head May 4 at Monmouth Park, and Almanaar will represent Brown's stable. 

Entries: Monmouth S. (G2T)

Monmouth Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 11

  • Grade IIT
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Monarchs Glen (GB)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano116William I. Mott8/1
22Almanaar (GB)Joe Bravo116Chad C. Brown3/1
33Markitoff (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateReylu Gutierrez116Michael J. Maker8/1
44Up the Ante (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRajiv Maragh116Christophe Clement6/1
55Irish Strait (NJ)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.120H. Graham Motion9/2
66Force the Pass (KY)Jevian Toledo116Jorge Duarte, Jr.15/1
77Synchrony (KY)Trevor McCarthy120Michael Stidham5/2
88Projected (GB)Keeneland Sales GraduateAntonio A. Gallardo116Chad C. Brown5/1

6:03 p.m.—$100,000 Daytona Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park (TVG)
In what appears to be a wide open affair, Kanthaka, Eddie Haskell, and Horse Greedy all appear to have big chances in the Daytona Stakes, which has attracted seven 3-year-olds and up at five furlongs over the Santa Anita turf. 

Entries: Daytona S. (G3T)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 5

  • Grade IIIT
  • 5f
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:03 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Kanthaka (KY)Flavien Prat121Jerry Hollendorfer4/1
22Blameitonthelaw (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGeovanni Franco121Ronald W. Ellis10/1
33Eddie Haskell (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux121Mark Glatt9/5
44Horse Greedy (KY)Victor Espinoza121John W. Sadler8/1
55Brandothebartender (CA)Joseph Talamo121Craig Dollase5/2
66Buckys Pick (VA)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano121Doug F. O'Neill10/1
77What'sontheagenda (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAgapito Delgadillo121Doug F. O'Neill5/1

7:03 p.m.—$200,000 Charlie Whittingham Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park (TVG)
Separated by one length when last they met, talented California-breds Marckie's Water and Ashleyluvssugar will square off again in the Charles Whittingham Stakes at 1 1/4-miles over the Santa Anita turf. 

Entries: Charles Whittingham S. (G2T)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 7

  • Grade II
  • 1 1/4m
  • Downhill turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:03 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Prime Attraction (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux121James M. Cassidy3/1
22Morse Code (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdwin A. Maldonado121Richard Baltas12/1
33Marckie's Water (CA)Tiago Josue Pereira121Richard Baltas5/2
44Ya Gotta Wanna (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAaron T. Gryder121Philip D'Amato8/1
55United (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat121Richard E. Mandella6/1
66Tizzarunner (MD)Drayden Van Dyke121Michael W. McCarthy7/2
77Ashleyluvssugar (CA)Brice Blanc121Peter Eurton4/1

7:33 p.m.—$200,000 Triple Bend Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park (TVG)
In a talent-laden eight-horse lineup, Bob Baffert's American Anthem and John Sadler's Cistron would appear to merit top billing going seven furlongs in the Triple Bend Stakes at Santa Anita. Favored in his first start in nine months, American Anthem was a close second in a one-turn mile classified allowance on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs and would appear to have a huge chance as he shortens to a distance at which he's won four out of five times.

Entries: Triple Bend S. (G2)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Race 8

  • Grade II
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11American Anthem (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith121Bob Baffert5/2
22Cistron (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateVictor Espinoza123John W. Sadler7/2
33Law Abidin Citizen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTiago Josue Pereira123Mark Glatt8/1
44Majestic Eagle (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat121Neil D. Drysdale15/1
55Nero (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke121Bob Baffert5/1
66Air Strike (KY)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.121Philip D'Amato10/1
77The Hardest Way (KY)Joseph Talamo121Ronald W. Ellis3/1
88All Out Blitz (KY)Martin Garcia121Simon Callaghan8/1

