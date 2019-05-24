Blandford Rules Goresbridge as Lope de Vega Colt Stars

Goresbridge and Tattersalls Ireland may want to consider renaming their breeze-up sale the Blandford Bloodstock show. The agency's Richard Brown landed four of the most expensive 2-year-olds offered during a May 24 session of distinctly solid trade at Fairyhouse.

Heading Brown's haul was the sale-topping Lope de Vega colt who fetched €175,000 (US$195,668) when offered by Norman Williamson's Oak Tree Farm.

"He did a very good breeze yesterday, and, for me, he was the best colt here," said Brown. "He comes from a proper vendor, too, so I'm delighted to get him. He'll go into training with John Gosden."

The third foal out of the winning Lawman mare Legal Lyric clocked one of the quicker times recorded during the presale breeze, but the sire power factor was also central to Brown's high opinion of the colt.

"I'm a huge fan of Lope de Vega, and I think the best is still to come from him," he said.

"I've sent umpteen mares to him this year—I really have piled into him. I think there's an explosion about to happen imminently. At least I hope so—otherwise, all my breeding clients will fire me! God Given, Andrew Stone's filly who won a group 1 at the end of the year, is among those we've sent."

With lively trade throughout the session, the colt was one of many to show a healthy bit of pinhooking profit. Williamson picked the youngster up in the Fairyhouse ring for just €28,000 ($32,948) in September.

O'Callaghan Connection

Brown also struck at €125,000 ($139,763) for the Kodiac colt out of Alexander Youth offered by the O'Callaghan family's Tally-Ho Stud, which pinhooked the April-born youngster for 110,000gns ($151,895).

"He came highly recommended by a vendor we've been very lucky with over the years," said Brown. "We've bought Ardad, Dream Ahead, and plenty of other decent horses from Tally-Ho down the years.

"When Roger (O'Callaghan) knew I was coming here, this was the horse he told me I should buy, and when that matches up with what we like to see, you have to take it very seriously. He's been bought for Sheikh Hamed. He wanted to buy one proper colt, and we were lucky to get him."

Brown's spree also included the acquisition of a €115,000 ($128,582) Muhaarar colt offered by Roderick Kavanagh's Glending Stables, which pinhooked the son of group 3 winner Tropical Paradise for 32,000gns ($42,985) and kicked off with a Camacho filly from Meadowview Stables who fetched €100,000 ($111,810).

"I've had a lot of luck with the stallion's progeny at the breeze-ups. I bought the Camacho filly (Teppal) who won the French One Thousand Guineas (G1) last year, so I'm partial to his progeny, particularly the fillies," said Brown.

"But it is a breeze-up sale, and she was as far clear of the others on times as we've seen for a very long time. She's for Sheikh Rashid, and I bought him another horse, a good filly called Pretty Baby, and she was that far clear at Arqana two years ago. When there's 200 horses and they do that, you really have to take note.

"She's also a very sweet filly. She gave a great show outside—I really fell for her out there. Delighted to get her, but Sheikh Rashid will work out after today where he wants her to be trained."

Offered by Meadowview Stables, the Camacho filly was a copybook example of what a power-packed breeze can do for a horse's value. She was retained by her vendor, Morning Star Stud, at just €5,000 ($5,740) at the Goffs Sportsman Sale.

Kingmania Strikes

Other buyers did occasionally get a look in, including BBA Ireland's Michael Donohoe, who collected the session's second-top lot, a filly from the second crop of red-hot sire Kingman for €165,000 ($184,487).

"We all know how good the sire is. Kingman has the potential to be exceptional," said Donohoe. "She took a while to get going in her breeze but did a fantastic gallop out. She went right to the top of Ballyhack. She's a lovely filly for the back-end of the year and next year."

Bred by Sun Kingdom and offered through Kilminfoyle House Stud, the juvenile is the second foal out of the listed-winning Exceed And Excel mare Pure Excellence. Donohoe could not hide his enthusiasm for the filly but said plans remained fluid as to her future.

"I'm absolutely pumped to get her as I thought she'd make a lot more than that," he said. "She's for a new client of mine who's bought a couple of breeze-up horses this year, but it's as yet undecided where she'll go.

"She could be one to race and breed from or even for resale, as she vetted good. She'll need a bit of a break now, but we'll sit down and decide what to do with her next."

Extra weight was added to Donohoe's high opinion of Kingman later in the day when the Banstead Manor Stud resident sired his eighth black-type winner with British Stallion Studs Ebf Cocked Hat Stakes scorer Private Secretary.

O'Callaghan Collects

Another buyer to show a winning hand on multiple occasions throughout the session was Michael O'Callaghan, with his purchases including a €130,000 ($145,353) Night of Thunder colt and a €125,000 ($139,763) Dark Angel filly.

"That was a busy few minutes!" said O'Callaghan after securing back-to-back six-figure lots. "The Night of Thunder breezed very well, and he's a lovely individual. He looks to be a very fast colt, and the stallion is doing very well with his first 2-year-olds."

The Night of Thunder colt, out of a half sister to the dam of Banimpire, was offered by Katie Walsh's Greenhills Farm, which topped last year's Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale when selling the classic-placed East to Stephen Hillen for €315,000 ($369,243).

"The filly has been bought for an existing owner, Robert Moran, who owns Rionach," said O'Callaghan of the Knockatrina House-consigned lot. "She's a filly with residual value as a daughter of Dark Angel who's a three-parts sister in blood to Lethal Force.

"We've been lucky out of this sale when it was at Goresbridge, so hopefully that continues here."

Final Figures

Trade was brisk right from the outset, and by the time the last lot had exited the ring, 179 of 196 lots had sold for an enviable clearance rate of 91%.

Those transactions resulted in turnover of €5,010,500, down just 1% compared to the aggregate at last year's Goresbridge Sale. The average stood at €27,992, down 6% year-on-year, while the median rose to €18,000, up from €16,000.