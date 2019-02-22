Ben Currie Granted Stay Amid Multiple Allegations

Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie has been granted a stay of a suspension that arose out of a show cause hearing this week. Currie can resume training immediately and work his horses as of Feb. 21.

The state's leading trainer had 80 horses detained in his stable after being ordered by stewards Monday not to work them. Currie was suspended immediately after a show cause hearing Monday before Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards.

He had been asked to appear to show why he should not be suspended after seven charges, including allegations of jiggers and shock therapy, were made against him Friday. Currie was suspended until his matters were determined by an internal review, which only deals with the show cause suspension and not the substantive charges. He then went to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Thursday seeking a stay of the stewards' order pending the review.

After a five-hour hearing, member Robert Olding granted a stay and said he would publish his reasons at a later date. The stay is in place until five working days after the result of the internal review is known, which will probably be in the middle of next month. Jim Murdoch QC told the QCAT hearing Currie had been suspended without being convicted of anything or even entering a plea to the seven charges. He said Currie would plead not guilty and that he denied he had ever used a jigger or instructed anyone to use a jigger on a horse.

Murdoch said Currie had run Currie Racing since 2009, and it now has 85 to 90 horses, 15 full-time staff, and many casual or contract workers.

"The decision has a direct impact on Currie, his family, his employees, and contractors who rely on Currie Racing," Murdoch said.

He described the suspension as "draconian" and aimed at ruining Currie's business. Murdoch outlined the basis on which the stewards decision should be stayed. He said the stewards could be found to have an apprehended bias against Currie after chief steward Peter Chadwick has discussions with QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett before the hearing.

He also said Chadwick should have recused himself from the hearing because Barnett has been quoted in a media release Friday, which was highly damaging to Currie. Murdoch said two applications by Currie to defer the show cause had been denied when he should have been given at least 28 days to prepare his case. He further alleged stewards had not been properly delegated to preside on the show cause hearing and had given no proper reasons for their decision.

Murdoch said the suspension would cause great harm to Currie but a stay would be of little consequence to QRIC. Scott McLeod, representative for QRIC, argued there was an urgency for the show cause hearing and suspension.

"(It is) because of the seriousness of the charges," he said. McLeod said stewards had properly addressed the issues of bias, adjournments, and delegation during the hearing. He said Currie had not properly addressed the allegations and only made general denials. Currie will be in the Supreme Court Friday for a judicial review of other unrelated charges he faces

Interpretation of Currie's Texts Vital

The interpretation of slang language is likely to be a central issue when Currie defends animal cruelty charges in future hearings.

Currie was in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Thursday when he was successful in a stay on a suspension handed down by stewards Monday.

McLeod said Currie faced seven serious charges based on a series of text messages uncovered after his phone was confiscated by investigators.

"There are harping charges, a shock-wave charge, and a bleeding charge," he said.

Currie's counsel said there was no direct evidence to link the texts with any offense.

"(For instance) harped up could have a multitude of benign meanings," Murdoch said. He said no jiggers or devices had been found at Currie's stables or anywhere else, even though the stables had been raided, were under covert observation, and CCTV had been taken from them.

Murdoch said shock-wave treatment could be a perfectly legal application to a horse for injuries as long as it is administered in a legal timeline. One of the charges against Currie involved selling a horse that had bled without telling stewards it had bled. But Murdoch said if the horse had a bleed from one nostril, that was something not reportable to stewards.

McLeod disagreed with some of Murdoch's interpretations, leading QCAT member Olding to say he could not make a decision without hearing expert evidence. Neither side thought it was necessary to call expert witnesses on the meanings in the stay application.