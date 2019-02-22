Tikhvin Flew to Try One Mile Gotham Stakes

The connections of Bloom Racing Stable's Tikhvin Flew believe added distance will help the son of Street Sense when he makes his graded stakes debut in the $300,000 grade 3 Gotham Stakes at one mile Saturday, March 9 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

As part of New York's Road to the Kentucky Derby series, the Gotham offers Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points (50-20-10-5) to the first four finishers.

From NYRA publicity

After winning his debut by 1 3/4 lengths going seven furlongs Jan. 4 at the Big A, Tikhvin Flew followed that performance by finishing a game third in the Jimmy Winkfield, also going seven furlongs, Feb. 9.

Set to stretch out to a mile for the first time in the Gotham, assistant trainer Toby Sheets, who oversees trainer Steve Asmussen's New York division, thinks the colt will appreciate the stretch out.

"I think he will stretch out well," said Sheets. "We're going to play it by ear until we get the entries for the race, but he's continued to look good in the mornings and we'll cross our fingers that he maintains his good form heading into the race."