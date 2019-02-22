Oaklawn Invitational Winner to Earn Preakness Berth

There's good news for connections whose 3-year-olds don't make it to Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May—if a trip to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) isn't in the cards, a free trip to the Preakness Stakes (G1) might be.

The Maryland Jockey Club announced Feb. 22 that the winner of the inaugural running of the $300,000 Oaklawn Invitational, to be held May 4 at Oaklawn Park, will receive a free berth in the starting gate for the 144th running of the Preakness, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

The 1 3/16th mile Preakness, held May 18 at Pimlico Race Course, will be one of 16 stakes—nine graded—worth a combined $3.8 million that will be run Preakness weekend.

The Oaklawn Invitational will be run at 1 1/8 miles on Oaklawn's closing day, which is also Derby Day in Louisville.

"We're very happy to partner with Oaklawn Park on this unique initiative," said Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager Sal Sinatra. "We believe this provides racing fans across the world an opportunity to see a promising, and possibly late-developing, young horse run against the winner of the Kentucky Derby and other top horses exiting the Derby."

"Our hope from the beginning was that the Oaklawn Invitational would serve as a prep for the Preakness or Belmont Stakes, so we are excited by this announcement from the Maryland Jockey Club," Oaklawn general manager Wayne Smith said. "As a result, we are happy to announce we have raised the purse of the race from $250,000 to $300,000. We are thankful the Maryland Jockey Club recognizes our race's potential.

"The Arkansas Derby has had a long, successful history of producing Preakness winners from Elocutionist to Oxbow. Even last year, Oaklawn-raced horses finished second and third behind Justify. We look forward to starting an equally successful tradition with the Oaklawn Invitational, which will highlight our card Saturday, May 4."

Oaklawn officials announced the addition of the Oaklawn Invitational for 3-year-olds, along with the new $200,000 Oaklawn Mile for older horses to be held the day before, in November amidst numerous changes for the Arkansas track.

"I think Oaklawn is better positioned now than it has ever been," Oaklawn senior vice president Eric Jackson said at the time of the announcement. "Our purses have increased for 18 consecutive years. Going into the 2019 season, we're positive that will be the 19th consecutive year."

In November, Oaklawn director of racing Jed Doro predicted the Oaklawn Invitational could be an attractive option for a late-developing horse on the Triple Crown trail.

"I think you could honestly see a Preakness or Belmont winner out of there," Doro said.