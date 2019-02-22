Retired Jockey Rudy Turcotte Dies

Retired jockey Rudy Turcotte, who enjoyed several top seasons in the 1970s, died Feb. 13 at his home in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada. He was 69.

Rudy Turcotte is the younger brother of Ron Turcotte, who guided Secretariat to a Triple Crown sweep in 1973. The brothers finished first and second in the 1972 edition of the Garden State Stakes when Rudy and Angle Light opened a three-length lead in the 1 1/16-mile test before Secretariat passed him in the far turn on his way to a 3 1/2-length score.

"My brother Rudy was competitive and combative but always one helluva rider," Ron Turcotte said. "We would often chuckle about Secretariat's Garden Stakes and Rudy was riding Angle Light. As we eased up alongside Angle Light before Secretariat passed him on the turn, I had yelled over to Rudy, 'So long, pal!' But I had great respect for his talent as a jockey, as did other riders. He had his struggles, yet I choose to remember him as a fighter, athlete, and horseman. I will miss him, and I hope he has now found peace."

Some of Rudy Turcotte's top wins include the 1980 Laurel Futurity (G1) aboard Cure the Blues, the 1979 Hawthorne Gold Cup Handicap (G2) on Young Bob, the 1976 Round Table Handicap (G3) on Effervescing, and the 1976 American Derby Handicap (G2) aboard Fifth Marine.

Turcotte was the husband of the late Janet Stacey and is survived by two daughters and one son. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brunswick Funeral Home, Edmundston, Canada. A private gathering will be held May 11.

