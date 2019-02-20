Romero Maragh Back at Gulfstream After Injury

Apprentice jockey Romero Maragh was a most welcome visitor Feb. 20 at Gulfstream Park.

The 19-year-old Hollywood, Fla., native made his first visit to Gulfstream since he was injured in a spill Jan. 31.

"I miss the track," he said. "I couldn't stay away."

Maragh underwent surgery to fuse four vertebrae at Aventura Hospital following the spill.

"It's progressing with time. My back isn't hurting. My ribs are hurting more right now," said Maragh, who was warmly greeted by his fellow jockeys, owners, trainers, valets, and fans during his visit.

Maragh, who rode 15 winners during the current Gulfstream meet and has 85 victories since his first at Gulfstream April 28, said he fully intends to resume his riding career when he's physically ready.

"Definitely. After my bones heal, I'll take a month or more, or however long it takes to make sure I'm as strong as before," Maragh said. "I'll make sure I'm in great shape."