Exclusive Quality Sold and Moved to West Virginia

Exclusive Quality, Florida's leading third-crop sire of 2013 and a top-three sire of 2015, has been sold to Ronney Brown and Nicole Freeland's Pellinore Lane Farm and will stand at the stallion station in Charles Town, W.Va. for the 2019 breeding season.

The 16-year-old son of Elusive Quality, who has total progeny earnings exceeding $13 million, will stand for $1,000.

"Not only is Exclusive Quality a proven commodity who ranks among West Virginia's top three active sires by progeny earnings for 2019, but he's as versatile as they come," Brown said in an announcement of the stallion's relocation. "Colts or fillies, dirt or turf, short or long, Exclusive Quality's runners can do just about anything. Even more impressive, when you look at his best offspring, like Sr. Quisqueyano, they can use their blazing speed to win stakes as 2-year-olds, but stay sound and maintain that stakes form at 3, 4, 5 and beyond."

From nine crops of racing age, Exclusive Quality has sired 200 winners from 275 starters, which includes seven black-type winners and nine additional black-type performers. His leading runners include six-time stakes winner Sr. Quisqueyano, who earned $813,874 racing from 2 to 7, two-time Florida Sire Stakes series winner Holywell ($437,267), turf stakes winner Quality Lass ($416,650), and graded-placed stakes winner R Sassy Lass ($174,455).

"The Elusive Quality sire line has never been hotter," Freeland added. "With Quality Road 's stud fee soaring to $150,000 and City of Light generating more buzz than perhaps any other freshman stallion, Exclusive Quality allows West Virginia breeders to tap into that fast and durable gene pool at a fraction of the cost."

As a racehorse, Exclusive Quality won three of four lifetime starts, including the Spectacular Bid Stakes at Gulfstream Park, an allowance race in which he set a track record for seven furlongs at Gulfstream in 1:21.11, and a maiden win second time out over Eclipse champion 3-year-old Bernardini .

Out of the Glitterman mare First Glimmer, he was an $850,000 Keeneland September Yearling Sale purchase from Taylor Made Sales Agency by the late Buzz Chace on behalf of owner/breeders Aaron and Marie Jones.

The deal to sell Exclusive Quality to Pellinore Lane was brokered by New Jersey-based bloodstock agent Michael Slezak. Prior to his sale, Exclusive Quality stood at Brent and Crystal Fernung's Journeyman Stud near Ocala, Fla., where he entered stud in 2008.