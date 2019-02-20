Almond Eye Set to Resume Training for Dubai Turf

Japan's 2018 Horse of the Year Almond Eye will soon begin serious preparation for her run in the $6 million Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (G1) Dubai World Cup night March 30 at Meydan, according to her connections.

A 4-year-old Lord Kanaloa filly, Almond Eye owns two group 1 wins at 2,400 meters (about 1 1/2 miles) on turf—roughly the same distance as the $6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1)—but has been pointed for the shorter, 1,800-meter (about 1 1/8-mile) Dubai Turf, instead.

Dubai Racing Club media

Overall she has six wins from seven lifetime starts—she swept Japan's Triple Tiara for 3-year-old fillies and then went on to score in the Japan Cup (G1), becoming only the second filly to do so since Gentildonna in 2012. Almond Eye has not raced since that record-setting triumph Nov. 25 and has been resting at the farm.

According to conditioner Sakae Kunieda, Silk Racing's Almond Eye will return to Miho Training Center Feb. 22 to resume serious conditioning for her Dubai date.

"When I saw her last week on the farm, she looked good," Kunieda said. "She has definitely grown a bit and she will probably grow some more, too, I think."

Bred by Northern Farm, Almond Eye is out of the grade 1-winning Sunday Silence mare Fusaichi Pandora, who has produced six other winners from seven to race. Almond Eye's third dam is Sex Appeal, the dam of group 1 winners El Gran Senor and Try My Best.