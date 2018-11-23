Equipment Change May Set Up Code Warrior in Bessarabian

Trainer Mike De Paulo is hoping a couple of changes with Code Warrior add up to a walk to the winner's circle in the $175,000 Bessarabian Stakes (G2) at Woodbine, a seven-furlong sprint Nov. 25 that drew 14 starters.

The 5-year-old daughter of Society's Chairman heads into the Bessarabian off a fourth-place finish in the Oct. 28 Ontario Fashion Stakes (G3), and a lackluster seventh-place finish in the Sept. 17 Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes (G2).

De Paulo is hoping to see the type of performance Code Warrior put forth in the Aug. 28 Seaway Stakes, when the Florida-bred took all the spoils in the grade 3 event. She'll be sporting a new look and a new jockey for the Bessarabian.

"Her last race was a little disappointing," noted De Paulo, who won the Bessarabian in 2013 with Part the Seas. "The last time she ran seven-eighths she won. We're hoping that will happen again. We're taking the blinkers off and we'll have Alan Garcia riding, just to shake it up a bit."

A winner of seven races from 23 starts, Code Warrior has three wins this season, including a victory in the Abundantia Stakes on the turf New Year's Day at Gulfstream Park. She also won the Hendrie Stakes (G3) in addition to the Seaway.

"We went to Presque Isle off a big race at Woodbine and that might have just set her back a little," De Paulo explained. "So, we're hoping she can put forth a championship performance this time. She's definitely capable."

Owned by Zilli Racing Stables, Code Warrior has produced 14 top-three finishes and $409,013 in purse earnings. The dark bay launched her career at Golden Gate in 2015, netting the natural hat trick in her first three starts.

She will have her hands full Sunday with several strong rivals, including last year's Bessarabian winner, Moonlit Promise.

De Paulo believes Code Warrior will be at the top of her stakes game.

"With the blinkers off, hopefully that will settle her a touch," De Paulo said. "She's a hard-trying filly and she's a really pretty filly. She tries and she runs every jump of the race. I can't take anything away from her."

Code Warrior is also known for somewhat of a feisty temperament away from the races.

"Off the track, she's got a little bit of personality," De Paulo said. "She'll take a little nip at you."