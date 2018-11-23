Battle of Midway wins the Comma to the Top Stakes

Battle of Midway Back at Del Mar for Native Diver

Smart Strike colt was dominant in the Comma to the Top Stakes last time out.

Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm's Battle of Midway will look to grab graded glory for the first time since his score in the 2017 Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) in the $100,000 Native Diver Stakes (G3) Nov. 25 at Del Mar.

It took a little while for the Smart Strike colt to hit his stride during his 4-year-old season—with a far-back second in the Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) and a fifth in the Kelso Handicap (G2) in his first two starts—but he looked like his old self Oct. 28, when he romped to a 4 1/2-length victory in the Comma to the Top Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

BALAN: Battle of Midway Dominant in Comma to the Top Stakes

In to challenge off starts at Churchill Downs during Breeders' Cup weekend are Marathon Stakes Presented by TAA (G2) runner-up Dabster and Dirt Mile ninth Isotherm, who finished first and second, respectively, in their last start at Del Mar, the Harry F. Brubaker Stakes Aug. 22.

Rounding out the field is Comma to the Top sixth Roman Rosso, recent Aqueduct Racetrack allowance winner Gift Box, and Oct. 20 starter allowance victor and former maiden claimer Kershaw.

Later on the Sunday card, the $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes (G3T) will feature 2-year-olds on the grass. All six entered in the one-mile test are maiden winners seeking their second wins, but four have stakes experience.

Takeo Squared and Rijeka are both stakes-placed (thirds in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf and Zuma Beach, respectively), while Chicago shipper Sayin Grace finished fifth last time out in the Arlington-Washington Futurity on synthetic and Irish Heatwave came in sixth in the I'm Smokin Stakes for California-breds two starts back on dirt.

Entries: Native Diver S. (G3)

Del Mar, Sunday, November 25, 2018, Race 3

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Roman Rosso (ARG)Drayden Van Dyke125Bob Baffert10/1
22Gift Box (KY)Tyler Baze121John W. Sadler8/1
33Kershaw (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHeriberto Figueroa118Philip D'Amato15/1
44Battle of Midway (KY)Flavien Prat125Jerry Hollendorfer6/5
55Isotherm (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGeovanni Franco121Philip D'Amato4/1
66Dabster (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Talamo121Bob Baffert2/1

Entries: Cecil B. DeMille S. (G3T)

Del Mar, Sunday, November 25, 2018, Race 6

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 2 yo
  • 3:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Takeo Squared (CA)Rafael Bejarano120Doug F. O'Neill7/2
22Rijeka (IRE)Kent J. Desormeaux120Richard Baltas4/1
33Vantastic (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith120Peter Eurton5/2
44Irish Heatwave (CA)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Talamo120J. Keith Desormeaux8/1
55Sayin Grace (KY)Drayden Van Dyke120Eoin G. Harty8/1
66Flying Scotsman (KY)Flavien Prat120Jerry Hollendorfer2/1

6