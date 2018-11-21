TAA Grants $3 Million to Accredited Organizations

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance announced today that $3,043,000 will be awarded as grants to the 70 Thoroughbred aftercare organizations that currently hold TAA accreditation.

Since inception in 2012, the TAA has now awarded more than $13.8 million in grants to accredited Thoroughbred aftercare organizations.

"The TAA is thrilled to award more than $3 million in grants to accredited organizations this year, and we are proud to say that we have now granted more than $13.8 million to accredited aftercare since 2012," TAA president John Phillips said.

"Through the TAA accreditation process, we know that these grants will be used in the most effective manner to take care of our equine athletes. The TAA's numerous Thoroughbred industry supporters--from stallion farms, sales companies, racetracks, horsemen's groups, owners, and trainers, to horseplayers and fans--have made this possible. We thank them for their continuous support and look forward to what these grants allow our accredited organizations to accomplish."

Earmarked specifically for equine care, TAA grants help support the work of TAA-accredited organizations to retrain, rehome, and retire Thoroughbreds.

TAA-accredited organizations undergo a thorough application and inspection process prior to accreditation being awarded to ensure they meet the TAA's Code of Standards, which covers five key areas: operations, education, horse health care management, facility standards and services, and adoption policies and protocols. Facility inspections are conducted at all facilities housing Thoroughbreds for each organization. Ongoing updates and re-inspections are required of all organizations as a condition of TAA accreditation.

The TAA is supported by members from every aspect of the Thoroughbred industry, including owners, breeders, trainers, stallion farms, racetracks, sales companies, horsemen's groups, foundations, veterinarians, events, horseplayers, racing fans, wagering technology companies, and many others.

The full list of TAA-accredited organizations, information about the accreditation process, and a list of the TAA's industry supporters is available on ThoroughbredAftercare.org.

