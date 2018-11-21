Gronkowski Makes His Return in Discovery

Phoenix Thoroughbreds' Gronkowski will look for his first win in North America when he makes his return to racing in the $200,000 Discovery Stakes (G3) Nov. 24 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Initially campaigned in England by trainer Jeremy Noseda, the dark bay Lonhro colt rose to prominence when he won the inaugural Road to the Kentucky Derby series at Kempton in England, which earned Gronkowski a spot in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Wooodford Reserve (G1). While an infection forced Gronkowski out of that classic, he returned to action under the care of conditioner Chad Brown in time to finish second in the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) behind Triple Crown winner Justify .

Gronkowski was freshened following off-the-board efforts in the Runhappy Travers Stakes (G1) and Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1) and will make his return to action in Saturday's nine-furlong test for 3-year-olds.

"He's been training well," Brown said. "I'm hoping the cut back in distance will be OK. He's been training pretty sharp, and it seems like the right thing to do with him right now. Hopefully he'll get a good forward position and go on from there.

"We're just taking it one race at a time right now," he added. "And hopefully get him back in form."

A compact field of seven for the Discovery included the Todd Pletcher-trained duo of Life's a Parlay and Bal Harbour but they both opted for the Gio Ponti Stakes when that Nov. 23 race was moved to the main track.