Irish Hill & Dutchess Views Announce 2019 Stud Fees

Irish Hill & Dutchess Views Stallions have announced 2019 stud fees for the New York stallions they will manage in 2019.

The roster includes five stallions that previously stood with Irish Hill & Dutchess Views Stallions (Bellamy Road , Big Brown , Frost Giant , Market Rally , and Zivo).

War Dancer has relocated to the roster for next year. The 8-year-old son of War Front entered stud in 2017 at Rockridge Stud near Hudson, N.Y., and joins Irish Hill & Dutchess Views Stallions at $7,500.

"We are excited about having War Dancer stand closer to home, not only for the convenience of breeding our own mares, but to accommodate mare owners looking to breed to him," said Robin Malatino, a majority shareholder in the stallion, at the time of his relocation.

Grade 1-placed Weekend Hideaway will begin his stud career alongside this roster that currently stands four of the top five leading New York stallions by winners. Racing for Michael Hoffman's Red and Black Stable and trained by Phil Serpe and Lisa Bartkowski, the son of Speightstown won black-type stakes in New York seven years in a row, primarily on dirt but also on turf

All the stallions are physically located at Irish Hill Century farm located at 281 Burke Road near Stillwater, N.Y.