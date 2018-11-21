Conquest Mo Money Retired From Racing

Judge Lanier Racing's Conquest Mo Money—runner-up in the 2017 Arkansas Derby (G1) and Sunland Derby (G3), and a Preakness Stakes (G1) runner in the same year—has been retired from racing and will begin his stud career in 2019, trainer Miguel Hernandez said Nov. 21.

Hernandez was not sure of any details regarding the son of Uncle Mo 's stud career or where he will stand in 2019, and Judge Lanier owner Tom McKenna was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Hernandez said the decision to end Conquest Mo Money's racing career came because of a recurring suspensory injury, which first arose in the days following the Preakness, where he finished seventh.

The New York-bred, New Mexico-based colt only raced once more, nearly a year after his Preakness try, in an allowance May 6 at Lone Star Park. He finished fourth in a field of five, 7 3/4 lengths behind winner Mr. N.

An $8,500 purchase by Judge Lanier Racing out of the 2016 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, the colt out of the Seeking the Gold mare Stirring earned $510,580 from his seven starts. He entered the Sunland Derby undefeated in three starts but finished 3 3/4 lengths behind Hence. He came much closer in the Arkansas Derby, where he nearly upset juvenile champion Classic Empire but came up a half-length short.

Although he had enough points to run in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), McKenna decided to bypass the Run for the Roses with Conquest Mo Money, who was not nominated to the Triple Crown at the time.