Neiman's Black Lab Tops Keeneland Sporting Art Auction

Enthusiastic bidding and the sale of LeRoy Neiman's Black Lab for $149,500, including buyer premium, headlined the sixth annual Sporting Art Auction, a collaboration between Keeneland and Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington, held Nov. 18 at Keeneland.

Among the highlights of the auction was the sale of items belonging to Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify that raised $67,850 in support of the Ann Hanley Parkinson's Research Fund. A halter worn by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify sold for $31,050, including buyer premium. Horseshoes worn by Justify and 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, framed with two Sports Illustrated magazines featuring both horses and signed by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert and Triple Crown-winning jockeys Mike Smith and Victor Espinoza, brought $36,800, including buyer premium. Baffert donated both items.

An oil on canvas painting of Jane Fowler Bassett foxhunting in the Maryland countryside, signed and dated by American artist Franklin Brooke Voss, fetched $97,750 to be the afternoon's second-highest-priced piece.

British artist John Sargent Noble's Passion and Patience, an oil on canvas signed and dated 1863, brought $63,250.

Gross sales for the Sporting Art Auction totaled $2,046,540 and 78% of the artwork offered in the auction sold.

In keeping with Keeneland's mission, its portion of the auction proceeds will benefit its non-profit initiatives.

The 2018 Sporting Art Auction featured 177 high quality lots representing fine sporting art, American paintings, and sculpture from celebrated masters as well as talented new artists. In addition to the aforementioned pieces, the auction also sold works by such famed artists as Edward Troye, Henry Stull and John Frederick Herring Jr. and contemporaries such as Andre Pater, Peter Howell, Richard Stone Reeves, Isidore Jules Bonheur, Henry Faulkner, Larry Dodd Wheeler and Quang Ho.

