Enable to Aim for Third Straight Arc Victory

After making racing history with her 2018 campaign, Enable will try to add another page in 2019 when she returns at age 5.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager in Europe for Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms, announced Nov. 19 that Enable will return to training in 2019 with an eye toward winning the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) an unprecedented third straight time. Other than that prime target, her 2019 racing schedule has not been set.

Enable was recently named Europe's champion older horse after the 4-year-old daughter of Nathaniel became just the eighth horse to win the Arc twice in back-to-back years. She is the first horse to win the Arc and the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) in the same season.

In 2017 Juddmonte Farms' Enable earned Cartier Horse of the Year and 3-year-old filly honors following her first Arc win. In 2018 she was sidelined for much of the year, but made a stunning return in the group 3 188Bet September Stakes on the all-weather track at Kempton Park. That race set up her victories in the Arc and Breeders' Cup Turf.

Enable's four other group 1 wins came in 2017 in the Investec Oaks, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Darley Yorkshire Oaks, and the Darley Irish Oaks.

Khalid Abdullah has won six editions of the Arc, previously scoring with Rainbow Quest in 1985, Dancing Brave in 1986, Rail Link in 2006, and Workforce in 2010.