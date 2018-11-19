The Stronach Group Holdings Stretch Well Beyond Racing

Two months before Frank Stronach and his wife, Elfriede, decided to sue their daughter, Belinda, the president and chairperson of The Stronach Group, the parties met behind closed doors to try and settle their differences.

According to Canada's The Globe and Mail newspaper, Belinda made a one-time settlement offer: Split the assets. She asked to maintain control of the company's racetracks and gambling operations, while her father could keep his beef cattle enterprise.

Belinda's offer to her father did not sit well with the patriarch, who would file the CA$520 million ($686 million) lawsuit Oct. 1 in Ontario Superior Court against his daughter, The Stronach Group CEO Alon Ossip, and Belinda's two children, Frank and Nicole Walker. Weeks later, Frank Stronach's son, Andrew, who holds a 23% share in The Stronach Group joined his parents in suing his sister alleging "serious misconduct."

Frank Stronach alleges that cost-flow issues at The Stronach Group stem from Belinda's free-wheeling spending, including CA$10 million for a Toronto office. All in all, the suit alleges she has spent CA$70 million of company money on personal expenses. Additionally, the suit purports Ossip has been the benefactor of "millions" of family money.

It is expected that Belinda Stronach will file a response to her father's allegations later this month, outlining her side of the story. She will argue that she saved the company from bankruptcy.

"The Stronach Group has been performing very well in a number of its core businesses, including our largest business, racing (and) gaming, which has seen revenue increase from US$600 million in 2013 to over US$1.1 billion in 2017," TSG vice-president Tiffani Steer told The Globe and Mail in an e-mail.

The failed settlement offer and details in court filings outline company holdings that stretch well beyond racetracks. In addition to owning seven United States racetracks, including Gulfstream Park, Maryland Jockey Club's Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park, and Santa Anita Park, The Stronach Group is also the proprietor of Adena Farms, a massive organic food operation located in Florida. According to the statement of claim, the elder Stronach has invested "approximately $300 million" to produce all-natural and humanely raised food.

Adjacent to Adena Farms, is Adena Golf and Country Club, another bone of contention in the lawsuit. According to the elder Stronach, his vision for Adena Golf was to not only be an elite course, but a Florida holistic retreat complete with wellness facilities, restaurants, and all-natural food shops.

Daughter Belinda, however, was not on the same page, and shut down the property in July of 2018. It is currently up for sale.

"Regrettably, Belinda and Alon became unfairly and improvidently dismissive of Frank's vision for Adena Farms and Adena Golf," the filing states. "Rather than continue to support Frank in his efforts to make these businesses a success, Belinda and Alon have taken steps over Frank's objections to impair, undermine, and dismantle the agriculture business ..."

In the filing Frank Stronach states "grass-fed beef is presently a US$4 billion per-year market," however according to The Globe and Mail, Adena Farms, which roughly owns 7,200 cattle is a long way off from a profit. The article also states that Belinda, concerned by the hemorrhaging of The Stronach Group funds for her father's agricultural pursuits, has derailed her father's plans to expand the farm to include chicken and pork.