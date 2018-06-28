Record Price at Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale

The best was saved to nearly last at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby sale June 28 when a half brother to three-time Cheltenham Festival-winning racehorse Altior was sold for €365,000 ($423,838), creating a new Derby sale record.

After some of the initial protagonists concluded their efforts, the bidding developed into a straight battle between Aiden Murphy, standing with Paul Shanahan and Flash Conroy, and Mags O'Toole with Eddie O'Leary. The pair dueled all the way through from €200,000, until O'Toole shook her head when asked to extend beyond €365,000 for the son of Milan (Lot 462).

Murphy was purchasing on behalf of Coolmore Stud and said: "M.V. (Magnier) has been supporting the market all week. This is a seriously lovely horse and from a hugely successful producer and by a good sire."

Figures for the two-day sale of National Hunt horses surpassed 2017's record-breaking sale with the average of €51,558 ($59,869) equal to last year, while the median finished up at €42,000 ($48,770) and the aggregate of €17,890,500 ($20,774,500) was up 1% on the 2017 total of €17,755,500 ($20,617,700)

Of the 403 horses offered, 85% changed ownership.

At the conclusion of the record-breaking Derby sale, Tattersalls Ireland managing director Roger Casey commented:

"From the outset of the sale on Wednesday morning right through to the fall of the hammer this evening, the insatiable demand for horses has resulted in the highest aggregate of €17,890,500 and joint highest average of €51,654 ever recorded at the sale since its inception in 1975, and this rapacious appetite which was observed over the last two days for quality National Hunt potential again truly underscores the Derby sale's position as the undisputed venue of choice for selling select stores."