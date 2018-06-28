Safety Upgrades Underway for British Jockeys

The minimum safety requirements for jockeys' body protectors will be increased from October 1, the British Horseracing Authority announced June 30.

Following a period of industry consultation, the Level 1 model will be replaced by a Level 2 body protector. The new vest offers up to 50% better protection from direct blows such as kicks.

Some jockeys already use the Level 2 protector, and Irish jockey Ruby Walsh said: "I think there there's a huge improvement between the Level 1 and Level 2 back protectors.

"From taking heavy-enough falls riding in chases to horses landing on you, standing on you, kicking you, I find the Level 2 provides way more protection."

That view was echoed by rider Aidan Coleman, who said: "I had to wear one when I rode in Ireland about 18 months ago and when I got back to England, I immediately ordered two and have been wearing them ever since."

The body protector was introduced by the Irish racing authorities last year and the garment is expected to be adopted by French racing in 2019.

The BHA decided to wait and see if the new style of protector led to any unusual patterns of injury but no such patterns emerged, and it has been endorsed by Dr Adrian McGoldrick, senior medical officer at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

With the new vest weighing between 0.4lb and 0.6lb more than the Level 1 vest, the allowance for jockeys safety equipment at the scales will be raised to 3lb (from 2lb) from Oct. 1.

Dr Jerry Hill, the BHA's chief medical adviser, said: "I'm delighted that the Level 2 vests will be introduced as they offer enhanced protection compared to the Level 1 vest, and the extra weight allowance is very welcome."