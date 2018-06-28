Curlin’s Approval Aims to Defend in Princess Rooney

Alter's Racing Stable and Bridlewood Farm's Curlin's Approval earned a fees-paid berth in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) last year when she drew off to a commanding 4 1/2-length victory in the $250,000 Princess Rooney Stakes Presented by Hardacre Farm (G2) at Gulfstream Park.



Trainer Happy Alter is looking for the same result June 30 when the multiple graded stakes-winning daughter of Curlin defends her title in the seven-furlong Breeders' Cup 'Win and You're In' race on the 14-race Summit of Speed program.

With one big exception.

"This time, if we get to the Breeders' Cup, I hope she doesn't stumble out of gate," said Alter, whose homebred finished 13th after that inauspicious start of the Filly and Mare Sprint at Del Mar Nov. 4.

Curlin's Approval will seek to become the first horse to win the Princess Rooney in back-to-back years since Gold Mover in 2002-03. The 5-year-old dark bay mare enters the Princess Rooney off a three-length score in the June 3 Ana T. Stakes at Gulfstream.

Curlin's Approval finished second during her season debut in the Jan. 27 Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3) before finishing fifth in the Feb. 19 Royal Delta Stakes, where she was involved in an early pace duel with Lewis Bay. Freshened for 3 1/2 months, she returned in the Ana T. to the winning form that produced three graded-stakes triumphs in 2017.

"She's coming into this race very similar to how she came up to the race last year when she won it," Alter said.

Curlin's Approval, scheduled to meet seven other fillies and mares, will be ridden by Luis Saez, who was aboard for her 2017 Princess Rooney score.

"Whenever you're in a graded stakes, the competition has to be respected," Alter said. "The fact that she won the Princess Rooney last year in a dramatic way, it's a nice feeling to try to do it again."

The John Servis-trained Ms Locust Point also brings graded credentials into the Princess Rooney, having romped to victory by 4 1/2 lengths in the Feb. 17 Barbara Fritchie Stakes (G2) at Laurel Park.

The 4-year-old daughter of Dialed In won her fourth straight race in the Fritchie before tasting defeat in the April 7 Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, where she broke last of 10, rushed into contention, and faded late to finish eighth under jockey Jorge Vargas Jr.

"She got left at the break. She got left flat-footed. Then she got rank and wanted to take off and dragged Jorge up there into a pretty hot pace and burned herself out," Servis said. "Even then, she only got beat about 4 1/2 lengths."

Subsequently favored in the May 18 Skipat Stakes, Ms Locust Point finished third after setting the pace.

"It was a sloppy track, which she really doesn't care for. She won the Barbara Fritchie on an 'off' racetrack, but it was more of a wet-fast track that day, because there was snow and not rain. Even that day, Jorge said she didn't handle it like she does a regular track. She was just so much better than them. That was the big difference," Servis said. "We're hoping for a fast track."

Graded-stakes winner Rich Mommy, who finished directly behind Curlin's Approval in their last two meetings, is slated for another clash with the Alter homebred. The 4-year-old daughter of Algorithms finished third in the Jan. 27 Hurricane Bertie, 1 1/2 lengths behind runner-up Curlin's Approval, and second in the Ana T. Stakes.

After conceding two pounds to Curlin's Approval in the Ana T, Rich Mommy is slated to be in receipt of two pounds from the likely favorite Saturday.



"Her last race was a very, very good race. If they go in :22 (seconds) and :44 or :45 (for the first half-mile), I think Rich Mommy will have a very good chance," trainer Victor Barboza Jr. said. "The last race she carried 124 pounds, and in this race she only will have 119, so to me that's very important. I'm confident in her."