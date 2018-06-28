BackTrack: No Match for Chris Evert

Dr. Manuel Gilman, the examining veterinarian at Belmont Park, was watching the 3-year-old fillies circle the walking ring as they prepared to enter the track for the $75,000-added Mother Goose Stakes (G1). There were 14 of them and Gilman said:

"You seldom see as big a field of good colts. The fillies are sounder and last longer. Take a look at all those clean legs. The only reason they don't keep on going is the are too valuable as broodmares."

BackTrack is a regular Thursday feature that runs in conjunction with Tom Hall's Throwback Thursday feature in BloodHorse Daily.

Three-year-old filly racing has been competitive and exciting all spring in New York, where nine stakes exclusively for them were scheduled. The Mother Goose was the eighth of them, leading to the climax test, the 1 1/2-mile Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) on June 22. The size of the Mother Goose field after seven other stakes had been run was proof that they are a well-balanced and competitive lot.

When the 1 1/4-mile Mother Goose was over, Chris Evert had emerged as the leader of the group with a sharp performance for her second win in three starts as a 3-year-old. Since she earlier had won a division of the Acorn Stakes (G1), Carl Rosen's filly has a chance in the Oaks to join Dark Mirage and Shuvee as the only ones to win New York's Filly Triple Crown.

The Mother Goose, however, was not easy and the closing rush of Darby Dan Farm's Maud Muller (by Graustark, from champion mare Primonetta) heightened anticipation for their next meeting in the 12-furlong Oaks. Amberalero also showed a good finishing touch, and an outsider, Raisela, ran a much-improved race. Sturdy Shy Dawn, which was competing in her seventh of the eight filly stakes, was farther back than usual in the early running, trailing by more than 20 lengths. She was able to get up to finish seventh.

Chris Evert's success in the Acorn and Mother Goose is due in large part to the patience with which Rosen and trainer Joe Trovato have handled her. She was a late starter as a 2-year-old, not running until mid-September. Her stakes victories came too late to influence greatly the Eclipse Awards voting, but many thought her the best of the crop. Had she not stumbled at the start of the Frizette Stakes (G2), which she lost by a half-length, she might have been voted champion, for that was her only loss last year.

This year, Rosen and Trovato passed up early opportunities in order to concentrate on the Filly Triple Crown series. Their filly was third in the Comely, finishing fast, and then won a division of the Acorn by catching Clear Copy in a stretch duel. Her win was in the slower division, requiring three-fifths of a second longer for the mile than Freed Hooper's Special Team ran the faster division.

The betting for the Mother Goose was very even. Hooper's Special Team and Quaze Quilt, the latter fourth to Chris Evert in the Acron, was a technical favorite with $128,764 bet to win on it, while $127,281 was bet on Rosen's filly, Clear Copy was the third choice.

Chris Evert broke fast from the outside under Jorge Velasquez, with only Quaze Quilt ahead of her. Dancealot, another of last year's top fillies but a disappointment this year, boldly raced up on the rail to contest the lead with Quaze Quilt, as Chris Evert stayed close, with Clear Copy just inside of her.

Chris Evert moved into second place on the turn, caught Quaze Quilt before the eighth-mile pole, and was draw3ing away when Maud Muller came at her on the outside. While it never appeared Maud Muller was going to get her, she made a gallant effort and was moving faster at the wire. It was Chris Evert by a half-length, then another five lengths back to Quaze Quilt, which held third from Raisela. The time for the nine furlongs was 1:48 3/5.

Rosen, a New Englander who had a claiming stable for some years, decided two years ago to step up his purchases.

"I was getting to the place where I wanted more participation, a little more relaxation," he said. "So we went to the Keeneland summer sale to buy four or five yearlings. My trainer and my vet were with me."

As it turned out, they bought three, and Chris Evert, a daughter of Swoon's Son--Miss Carmie, was the first and least expensive of them.

The Swoon's Son filly was acquired for $32,000 on the first afternoon of the sale. The next day, they bought an Indian Chief II colt for $48,000 and a Nashua colt for $43,000.

The first two are named for sporting figures, Chris Evert and Bobby Murcer (a New York Yankee outfielder), both of whom had endorsed sportswear manufactured by Rosen. Both horses have been winners but it has been Chris Evert, with winnings to date of $183,681, that has proved the bargain.

Chris Evert, the tennis player, has never seen Chris Evert, the filly, run, nor had Mrs. (Shirley) Rosen seen her until the Mother Goose. The Rosens had flown down from Boston for the race.

"I gave some thought to staying home because I might be bad luck," Mrs. Rosen said, "but I decided that was foolish."

Chris Evert has come out looking better for each of her races and is now one of the more eye-catching fillies of her age, in addition to being a runner. She filled out properly over the winter and is better-than-average size, although not as big as several of her rivals.

The Coaching Club American Oaks is, of course, a special situation for any filly. When it was run at 1 1/4 miles, as it was for many years, it was a great test. When it was extended to 1 1/2 miles three years ago, it became even more trying. Of its three winners at that distance, only Summer Guest was a filly with ability also at the shorter, more normal distances.

Chris Evert, which has speed, has shown no signs that the extended route will be too much for her.