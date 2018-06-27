Brown Sends Elysea's World, Dream Awhile to Eatontown

A little more than four months since they first competed against each other in the Suwannee River Stakes (G3T), stablemates Elysea's World and Dream Awhile will meet again June 30, this time on the Monmouth Park turf in the $100,000 Eatontown Stakes (G3T).

No stranger to pitting trainee against trainee, trainer Chad Brown—who entered four in Saturday's United Nations Stakes (G1T) at Monmouth—has lined up a rematch for Elysea's world and Dream Awhile in the 1 1/16-mile turf test.

Bred in Ireland by Haras d'Haspel, Sheep Pond Partners and All Pro Racing's Elysea's World broke her maiden in France before she shipped to the U.S. at the start of her sophomore season. The 5-year-old Champs Elysees mare has never finished worse than sixth in seventeen starts for Brown, and she took second in last year's Suwannee before the win in this year's return engagement. Elysea's World finished fourth last time out in the May 19 Galorette Stakes (G3T) over the a boggy Pimlico Race Course turf course.

Her victory thwarted in the Suwannee, when she finished just a neck behind Elysea's World, Joseph Allen's homebred Dream Awhile stepped up in company for Brown in her last start, the Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (G2T), where she finished second, a half-length behind Proctor's Ledge. Like her stablemate the 4-year-old filly also began her racing career in France, where she started five times before she closed out her 3-year-old season in the states with a third-place allowance run at Aqueduct Racetrack followed by a win in the Tropical Park Oaks at Gulfstream Park. The daughter of Clairborne Farm's War Front will be vying for her first graded win in the Eatontown.

Also in the field will be Michael Dubb's Feeling Bossy, who enters the race off a victory in the May 28 Mount Vernon Stakes at Belmont Park. The New York-bred could step up to graded company for the first time in the Eatontown, but is also entered in the June 30 Perfect Sting Stakes at Belmont.

Another to watch will be Augustin Stable's Lift Up. The 4-year-old won the June 9 Miss Liberty Stakes over the same distance at Monmouth, 1 1/4-lengths ahead of fellow Eatontown contender Viva Vegas.