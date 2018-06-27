X Y Jet Back at Gulfstream for Smile Sprint

Rockingham Ranch and Gelfenstein Farm's X Y Jet will seek his sixth straight stakes victory over the Gulfstream Park main track June 30 in the $250,000 Smile Sprint Stakes (G3).

The Jorge Navarro trainee will make his first start since he finished second behind Mind Your Biscuits in the March 31 Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News (G1) at Meydan.

The 6-year-old Kantharos gelding, who is scheduled to meet seven rivals Saturday, set the pace into deep stretch in the Golden Shaheen but came up a head short.

"I couldn't ask for more, finishing second to Mind Your Biscuits—a top horse, a quality horse," said Navarro, whose stable star also lost a photo finish in the 2016 Golden Shaheen. "For a horse like (X Y Jet) to show up and run like that, I can't ask for more. Hopefully we can see him one more time in Dubai."

X Y Jet returned from an 13-month layoff to capture the Dec. 23 Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream, then prepped for his trip to Dubai with victories in the Sunshine Millions Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream and the Pelican Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.

BALAN: X Y Jet Aces Dubai Prep in Pelican Stakes at Tampa

"The first race in December—that was very amazing, very emotional, beating all the odds. It was 13 months, just waiting for him," Navarro said. "You know what? Every race he runs, for me, it's just appreciation for what he does."

X Y Jet has undergone three knee surgeries during his career.

"He's beaten all the odds. He's not supposed to be here. He's supposed to be retired. I guess he doesn't want to be retired," Navarro said. "He wants to do it. He's a happy horse right now."

In addition to his victories in the Mr. Prospector and Sunshine Millions Sprint recently, X Y Jet rolled to victories in the Mr. Prospector, Sunshine Millions Sprint, and Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (G3) prior to his 2016 trip to Dubai.

Should X Y Jet capture the Smile, the gray/roan speedster will have a light schedule for the remainder of the year.

"Our plan is to go easy with him and find the right spots. We're trying to get to the Breeders' Cup with him," said Navarro, who mentioned the Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash Stakes (G3) at Laurel Park in October as a possible Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) prep.

As imposing as X Y Jet's record at Gulfstream may be, he hardly holds a huge advantage over West Point Thoroughbreds' Reason to Soar, a winner in all four of his local starts, and Reeves Thoroughbred Racing's Classic Rock, who has won six of seven starts over his home track.

The George Weaver-trained Reason to Soar, who debuted last year with a 6 1/4-length romp at Gulfstream but spent the majority of his 3-year-old season in New York, is riding a three-race win streak at the South Florida track. In his most recent start, the son of Soaring Empire shook free of heavy traffic in the stretch just in time to secure a half-length win in an optional-claiming allowance.

"He's definitely stepped it up. He broke his maiden impressively last year as a 3-year-old at Gulfstream and followed it up with some nice stakes placings. Then his form tailed off. He wasn't carrying his weight as well as we wanted him to. He wasn't traveling the way we wanted him to, so we gave him a break," Weaver said. "Since he's come back, he's been in really good form. He really seems to like Gulfstream."

Reason to Soar will make his first start in open stakes company.

"I'm confident that he likes the track. I'm confident that he's doing well. I'm confident that he'll go over there and try," Weaver said. "We have no idea if he's capable of beating X Y Jet on X Y Jet's best day. All I know is the horse deserves a chance"

The Kathy Ritvo-trained Classic Rock is also riding a three-race win streak at Gulfstream, including a three-length victory in the Gulfstream Park Sprint March 3. The 4-year-old son of Maclean's Music returned from a layoff of nearly six months to win an optional-claiming allowance Dec. 20 and is coming off a one-length victory in the May 6 Jeblar Stakes.