Motion Highlights Trainer Responsibility for Safety

When it comes to making tough decisions to balance competing with the need to ensure safety of the horse, trainer Graham Motion needed only to think back to the June 16 Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) for an example of the tough choices trainers can face.

In what ended up being a one-on-one conversation at the Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit June 27 at Keeneland, Motion said trainers most assuredly face tough decisions in this regard. Motion discussed his decision to start grade 2 winner Irish War Cry, a horse who has not fared well in hot conditions, in the Stephen Foster on a steamy night at Churchill Downs.

Irish War Cry was pulled up in the 1 1/8-mile race. The day in Louisville saw a high of 94 degrees, high humidity, and a slow cool down even at night, when racing was conducted.

"I regret running him the other night, to be honest," Motion said. "I really thought it was going to cool off when the sun went down. I just underestimated how hot it was."

Motion said a trainer has to weigh a lot of factors in making a decision to race, and mistakes can occur. In the case of Irish War Cry, Motion began to suspect the 2017 Wood Memorial Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2) winner could have issues with heat when they wintered at Gulfstream Park this year, where he ran second in the Hal's Hope Stakes (G3) and sixth in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2).

He returned to racing May 18 on a cool day at Pimlico Race Course and responded with a victory in the Pimlico Special Stakes (G3). Motion initially thought Irish War Cry was just inconsistent, but knowing he also ran well on a cool day in the Wood Memorial, he began to wonder whether temperatures were impacting his performance.

"Took us longer than it probably should've to realize he had an electrolyte imbalance," Motion said.

In making the decision to run at Churchill, Motion first of all thought it would cool off more than it did. He noted that these decisions are difficult, because the horse already has been prepared to run, shipped to the track, entered in the race, and prepared to go to the paddock. He noted that as a trainer you don't always have all of the information from the athlete, as you're dealing with an athlete who can't voice concerns.

"It's easier to make these decisions after the fact. Horses can't talk. That's a problem we have," Motion said, noting that any coach would remove a human player who said they have an injured leg or can't catch their breath. "As trainers we have to figure out (what's best for the horse), no one else can do that. I think that's a tremendous responsibility, and I take it very seriously.

"I do kick myself for starting him the other night. I put him in an awkward situation but I thought he'd be able to deal with it, but he wasn't."

Motion said the good news is Irish War Cry is fine and is being pointed toward a fall campaign, when the temperatures have cooled.

For so many of the safety initiatives put in place within the industry in recent years, it's often the trainer who is in position to make critical decisions regarding the horse's welfare. With that in mind, the summit presented a discussion on the role of the trainer in racehorse safety. (Trainer Tim Glyshaw was scheduled to appear but had to cancel because a horse in his barn was battling colic.)

With Glyshaw's absence, Motion essentially was interviewed by moderator Edward Bowen, president of Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, and addressed a number of subjects.

Bowen noted the small bump in increased racing fatalities tied to horses moving to a new trainer. Motion said improvements have been made in information sharing, which should help address those concerns.

"More times than not, everyone is very forthcoming about any issues the horse might have," Motion said. "In Maryland, I know that when a horse is claimed, you are required to give veterinary records from the previous 30 days.

"I think that's tremendous. We're so much more aware of injuries and trying to avoid injuries."

Motion thinks trainers are more aware of the opportunities for careers after racing, and he noted the success of Icabad Crane, a classic-placed multiple stakes winner who raced until age 8. Icabad Crane has become an eventing horse with successful trainer Phillip Dutton. Motion said it's important to evaluate each horse individually, and he and Bowen talked about 2004 John Deere Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) winner Better Talk Now, who competed at the highest levels until age 10.

"At 10, he never lost his physique," Motion said. "Even at 12 or 13, after he was retired, he looked like a horse who could still be competitive."

Motion said as horses race at older ages, it becomes important for trainers to pay even more attention to soft-tissue injuries. He trains horses at Fair Hill Training Center in Maryland, which offers dirt, turf, and synthetic surfaces for conditioning. The trainer continues to be an advocate for synthetic surfaces, both for training and racing.

"It's something I feel very passionate about. We're fortunate enough at Fair Hill to have three surfaces that we can train on. We have ... Tapeta, turf, and dirt," Motion said. "I find I do most of my training on synthetic. I'm a huge fan of synthetics—most of you probably know that, as there's been a number of times I've spoken about it. I was very disappointed that they had such a short career, except for a few tracks, Woodbine, Presque Isle Downs—where I race quite a bit."

Motion said training on synthetic surfaces is a great option, especially on rainy days. He noted that he was more comfortable racing on a synthetic surface when a race came off the turf, as opposed to racing on a sloppy dirt track.

"I know there's been talk of putting a synthetic track in New York, and I think it would be a huge asset," Motion added.