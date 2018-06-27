IHRC Approves Ownership Transfer of Indiana Tracks

The Indiana Horse Racing Commission June 27 approved the petition of the transfer of ownership of Hoosier Park, Indiana Grand, and all Winner's Circle Off-Track Betting facilities from Centaur Gaming to Caesars Entertainment.

The approval is subject to the conditions set forth in the executive director's report, and any conditions consistent with the commission's comments made Wednesday. The transfer must also be approved by the Indiana Gaming Commission, which will have a meeting on the matter June 28 in Indianapolis.

"The commission and staff has done extensive due diligence to craft the recommendations found in the executive director's report that will ensure the continued great relationship in the community with the tracks, the horsemen, the public and the employees. We feel we will have a product that is as good as we've already got, and will be even better," said Phillip Borst, chairman of the IHRC. "We will certainly keep track of them and ensure that they live up to all of their commitments."

The commission would like to thank Centaur Gaming for their tireless efforts and dedication to the Indiana horse racing industry, and surrounding communities, helping to make our programs and locations first class."