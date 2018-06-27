Parkin: Improved Reporting of Non-Fatal Injuries Needed

An expert who tracks the Equine Injury Database called for more consistency in reporting of non-fatal injuries, an effort he believes would ultimately provide regulatory veterinarians an improved predictive tool to prevent on-track incidents.

Presenting at the eighth Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit June 27 at Keeneland, Tim Parkin, a professor of veterinary epidemiology at the University of Glasgow who examines the EID numbers, explained how better information on non-fatal injuries ultimately could reduce the number of equine fatalities.

The EID tracks equine fatalities that occur during racing, recording any injury that results in a fatality within 72 hours of a race. While those statistics drive the EID—equine racing fatalities have declined about 20% from 2009-2017—statistics on non-fatal injuries also are collected.

From the 3.1 million starts examined since 2009, Parkin said about 12,500 non-fatal injuries have been reported. Of that group, 54% never started again. For those 46% of horses who did race again, the fatal breakdown rate is 3.1%, much higher than the 0.18% for all starters. Those numbers certainly trigger a red flag, and Parkin said enhanced initial information would provide superior predictive data.

Where is that predictive performance today? If there was a model that knew that one of two horses was going to suffer a catastrophic breakdown, information from the EID would have a 65% strike rate of predicting which horse that would be, Parkin said. While he said that performance level is a starting point, he also acknowledged it's not well above the accuracy of a coin flip.

Parkin said consistency in receiving information on non-fatal injuries—and how they are characterized and reported—would be key to improving the predictive abilities of the model. It's a challenge because the fatality rate is so low, less than two per 1,000 starts.

Based on the numbers available, Parkin said there are 2.2 non-fatal injuries for every fatal injury during a race. And while he's confident fatal racing injuries are being reported, he suspects the system is missing thousands of non-fatal injuries.

Beyond that, Parkin believes detailed tracking of injuries during training would only help the system. He said studies show there are at least as many injuries in training as racing.

"I would estimate that we're missing 50% of non-fatal injuries in racing," Parkin said. "If we included training, it would be significantly more than that."

Along those same lines, Parkin said improved data could help identify issues that are unique to certain racetracks.

Parkin is pushing for more information because he has seen results. The InCompass Solutions Veterinary Module readily provides regulatory veterinarians with areas of concern when they're conducting pre-race exams. Just some of those factors discovered through the EID that are listed as concerns in pre-race exams are horses who have been on the vet's list and horses who are starting for a new trainer. Horses who have appeared on the vet's list at any point in their career have a 115% increase in fatal injury risk. Horses making their first start for a new trainer see a 28% risk.