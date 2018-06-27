Enable Cantering in Buildup to Fall Return

Five-time group 1 winner Enable is back cantering as she builds up to an autumn return, which is planned to culminate in another crack at the Oct. 7 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1), a race she landed in emphatic fashion a year ago.

The John Gosden-trained filly has been on the easy list since early last month, when she suffered a knee problem while being prepared for the Investec Coronation Cup (G1) at Epsom in June.

After a period of recuperation, including walking and trotting at Gosden's Clarehaven Stables, Enable has been upped to a regime of cantering on the Warren Hill polytrack in recent days.

Gosden said: "Enable is enjoying being out of the yard and seeing everything, and is doing one canter on Warren Hill at the moment. All being well, the plan is to give her one run before another crack at the Arc, but it's too early to say where that run will be yet."

The return to action coincides with Enable's name featuring among the 41 entries for the Aug. 22 Juddmonte International (G1) at York and the 39 for the Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1) the following day.

Enable ran out an impressive five-length win over stablemate Coronet in the Yorkshire Oaks a year ago before going on to defeat 17 rivals in scintillating style in the Arc at Chantilly.

Most bookmakers make Enable favorite to win her second Arc, with her price around 9-2, although Paddy Power make her 11-2, second best behind her stablemate Cracksman (9-2).