Planning, Preparation Key to Handling Bad Weather

A panel of experts in the horse racing industry said it's important to have contingency plans in place in the event of bad weather so that staff and participants understand what is expected and who is in charge.

That was the consensus during the Equine Health and Business Decisions panel "Impacts of Weather on Race Delays and Cancellations" during the eighth Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit June 27 at Keeneland.

The panel discussed a range of weather-related topics, including extreme hot and cold, high winds, changes in track surfaces tied to weather, ice and snow, and lightning. Moderator Michael Hopkins, executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission, said ensuring safety should be thought about well ahead of the event.

"It's important to have a written protocol. When you have that, it makes everyone more aware and more ready to act," Hopkins said, adding that the policies have to be properly communicated to those involved.

Extreme temperatures—and dramatic changes in temperatures—are a concern, said panelists Lynn Hovda, chief commission veterinarian for the Minnesota Racing Commission; Sal Sinatra, president and general manager of Maryland Jockey Club; and Jeff Johnston, a Jockeys' Guild regional manager.

"When it's consistent, everyone is fine. Everyone's prepared," Sinatra said. "If you go from a nice spring day to the next day being 90 and humid, it's a concern."

Johnston said such fluctuations can take a toll on jockeys and horses. He said the Guild has worked with tracks to develop plans and put limits in place for hot and cold temperatures that allow horsemen to know ahead of time what to expect. If cancelling races is being considered, he said it's important that the track speak with all of the groups involved.

"The more discussion, the more communication we have from all involved, the better it is, rather than putting the decision on one person or one group," Johnston said.

The Association of Racing Commissioners International board approved a model rule this year that calls on tracks to subscribe to a lightning-detection service that provides information to stewards. Under the rule, which is in line with NCAA policy for outdoor sporting events, if stewards observe lightning within an eight-mile radius, racing will be delayed.

Eddie Arroyo, chief state steward for the Illinois Racing Board, said stewards need to have the best technology available to make such decisions.

"The important thing is you have to have the equipment to follow this and someone who can read it and understand how fast it's moving," Arroyo said. "We have it written down, a plan. Know that three or four races could back up. You have to plan for that."

Johnston said the model rule on lightning ensures that officials are thinking ahead of time.

"Too many tracks take the approach of only addressing an issue after there is a problem," Johnston said. "It's a big issue for jockeys. Not many states have yet adopted the new model rule. If nothing else, putting it in place brings awareness and a protocol."

While the panel addressed weather issues that can affect day-to-day racing, Dr. Roberta Dwyer, extension professor of veterinary preventive medicine within the University of Kentucky's Department of Animal and Food Sciences, provided information on weather disaster events. The message was similar to the panel's: Be prepared.

Dwyer, who is co-author of a national program for agricultural emergency operations planning, said plans need to be put in place for the person, the family, and the farm or horse facility. People should be prepared to act alone after the initial impact of a disaster, she said.

"You have to be prepared to deal with those first three to five days on your own. You have to be self-sufficient," Dwyer said, noting that evacuation plans are needed for the family and for horses. Because in such situations horses sometimes have to be turned loose, it's important they have microchips for identification.

She encouraged thinking ahead about communication options, noting that internet and cell phone service could be out. She noted that in some circumstances, landline phones may be the best option for communicating.

Dwyer said there are a number of things people should be thinking about ahead of a natural disaster. She said there could be an amount of time in which people are not allowed to return to their home or farm, work may have to be done in the dark, there can be an interruption of cash flow for affected businesses, and there can be loose livestock with no ID, as well as animal casualties, contaminated water, and physical and mental stress for horses and people impacted.

In 2017, a wildfire claimed equine lives at San Luis Rey training center in Bonsall, Calif., and a hurricane stranded horses at Hipodromo Camarero in Puerto Rico. Those disasters also impacted many of the people in those horses' lives. Dwyer said it's important people receive any needed help.

"It can take a toll on you," Dwyer said. "Just imagine treating horse after horse with those skin injuries from floods or burns or other trauma."

After a disaster, she suggested those impacted reach out to their local mental health agencies, which in Kentucky would be the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board. She also recommended the Disaster Distress Helpline, which includes access for hard-of-hearing and Spanish-speaking individuals.

In planning ahead, Dwyer said some resources include the Extension Disaster Education Network, American Association of Equine Practitioners, and the government site www.ready.gov.