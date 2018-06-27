152 Initial Entries for F-T Horses of Racing Age Sale

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 152 initial entries for its July Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale, to be held Monday, July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky, beginning at 4 p.m. (EDT)

It will precede the July Selected Yearling Sale that will take place the following day beginning at 10 a.m.

The number of entries cataloged in the Horses of Racing Age Sale is expected to grow substantially as Fasig-Tipton will continue to review and accept nominations up until sale time.

"This is our largest H.O.R.A. catalog to date, with 43% more entries cataloged at this initial release date compared to last year," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "We encourage all prospective buyers to stay tuned for more entries in the lead up to the sale, as there are several more in the pipeline."

This year's catalog cover features recent graded stakes winning graduates Bullards Alley (G1 Canadian International Stakes), Ivy Bell (G2 Inside Information Stakes), Fear the Cowboy (G3 Harlan's Holiday Stakes), and Go Noni Go (G3 Bourbonette Oaks).

"Since this sale was first held in 2013, sale graduates have made nearly 5,000 starts, and earned $29 million," Browning continued. "The sale has also produced an impressive 28% stakes horses and more than 50 stakes wins."

Entries may be reviewed via the sale's enhanced online catalog, which features pedigrees, race videos, statistical links, Ragozin "sheet" numbers, real-time past performances, as well as an assessment of each horse by the Daily Racing Form's national handicapper Mike Watchmaker.

Prospective buyers may also sign up for email alerts to receive pedigree and race-record updates, as well as notifications of new sale entries as they are accepted up until sale time.

The July Selected Horses of Racing Age catalog will also be available via the equineline sales catalog app. Print catalogs will be available on the sale grounds by July 6.

