Flower Secures Group 1 Winner English for The Everest

Damion Flower has swooped on star group 1-winning mare English for this year's The Everest at Randwick, becoming the latest slot holder to secure a horse for the $13 million race.

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained 6-year-old mare, who finished sixth in the inaugural Everest last year, has earned a second shot at the race after a deal was struck between Flower and owner Newhaven Park.

Flower was the last slot holder to secure a horse for The Everest in 2017, with the Kris Lees-trained Clearly Innocent finishing eighth behind winner Redzel (AUS).

During a five-start autumn campaign, English was runner-up in The Galaxy (G1), won the Kirin Doomben 10,000 (G1), and also finished fourth in the May 26 Kingsford-Smith Cup (G1), her most recent start.

Flower yesterday revealed he had been approached by Charles Kelly of Newhaven Park last week about having English run in his slot.

"She is a prized and mighty mare who is a dual group 1 winner. She has had 26 starts and 25 of them, after she won her maiden, have been in Group races," Flower told ANZ Bloodstock News. "People were saying she was having a bit of a drought, but I will tell you one thing, I would have been happy copping the prize-money for running second and third in the T J Smith. She is an outstanding mare. She is one of a kind."

Flower added there were no reservations from Newhaven Park or Waterhouse and Bott about English's ability to return to top-level racing as a 6-year-old mare.

"They have no problems whatsoever and we know with the Newhaven organisation, they are very astute," he said.

Flower, who owns Platinum Park at Hawkesbury where trainer Brad Widdup is based, said his own horse, rising 3-year-old Sandbar (AUS), had also been considered for the slot in the Oct. 13 test. Sandbar won the listed Lonhro Plate at Warwick Farm in February and was runner-up in the Pago Pago Stakes (G3) before running eighth in the Golden Slipper Stakes (G1).

"Brad and I sat down and talked about things. We have a really nice colt in the making who we think is an Everest horse down the track and he is called Sandbar, but we think this is 12 months early," he said. "We are patient, so after talking to Charles Kelly and Adrian (Bott) we came to a really nice agreement with English."

Flower said he had also made initial inquiries with Godolphin about European sprinter Harry Angel venturing to the Southern Hemisphere for the race but those plans were abandoned after a barrier mishap in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1).

"I had made contact through Vin Cox, but nothing was secured or set in stone and we were waiting for Royal Ascot," he said. "There were a couple of other horses I was looking at and thinking about, including Wesley Ward's Bound For Nowhere, but to me, English ticked every box.

"I also wanted to give Newhaven, as the owners, and Gai and Adrian time to prepare. The race is four months out, which is a perfect training timeframe."

Fellow Everest slot holder Tabcorp has secured the group 1-winning mare In Her Time for this year's race, while Aquis has signed a deal for 4-year-old Trapeze Artist to contest the 1,200-meter (six-furlong) sprint.

Yulong Investments has already made its decision, securing last year's winner Redzel, and the Chris Waller Racing syndicate has landed last year's third-placed sprinter Brave Smash. Triple group 1 winner Shoals, who is trained by Anthony Freedman, will run in The Star Casino's slot. Flower's announcement leaves six slot holders yet to make a call on their runner, with James Harron Bloodstock, Max Whitby and Neil Werrett, the Australian Turf Club, Inglis, GPI Racing and Coolmore the remaining parties.