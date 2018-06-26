Half to Magic Wand Highlights Arqana August Sale

A colt out of Prudenzia, the queen of the Arqana August Yearling Sale, headlines the catalog for this year's renewal Aug. 18-20 in Deauville.

Prudenzia is the dam of four horses who have sold at the auction for seven-figure sums, including the 2016 top lot Magic Wand, a daughter of Galileo who cost €1.4 million (US$1,562,820) and landed the Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot last week.

View the Arqana August Yearling Sale Catalog

The daughter of Dansili also is responsible for a full sister to Magic Wand who sold for €950,000 ($1,117,390) at Arqana last August, while her first foal, Chicquita, made €600,000 ($859,094) and went on to win the 2013 Darley Irish Oaks (G1) and become the most expensive horse ever sold in Ireland when knocked down as a broodmare prospect to Coolmore for €6 million ($8,088,600).

The yearling that Prudenzia's joint-owners Ecurie des Monceaux are offering out of the star mare this year is a colt from the first crop of champion Muhaarar.

The faith Monceaux and their associates have placed in Muhaarar is apparent elsewhere in its Deauville draft, as it includes the sire's filly out of Pacifique, a group 3-winning half-sister to Prudenzia; a colt out of Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) winner Royal Highness; and another colt out of group 3 winner African Skies.

Magic Wand's sire Galileo is represented by six lots in this year's Arqana August catalog, including a colt out of Falmouth Stakes winner Giofra—whose son by Dubawi topped last year's edition when sold to Phoenix Thoroughbreds for €1.55 million ($1,823,110)—and a filly out of Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (G1) winner Margot Did.

Galileo's exciting sire son Frankel has three in the sale, one of them a colt out of Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1) third Restiadargent.

Dubawi is doubly represented at Deauville, with a colt who is the first foal out of top racemare Just The Judge and a filly who is the debut produce of dual group 2 winner Cladocera.

The index of sires also features big names such as Dark Angel, Exceed And Excel, Iffraaj, Invincible Spirit, Le Havre, Lope De Vega, Sea The Stars, and Siyouni.

There also are opportunities to buy a first-crop offering by Triple Crown hero American Pharoah . They are a half sister to 2012 Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1) and Qatar Prix Vermeille (G1) winner Shareta and a filly out of grade 3 winner Marbre Rose.