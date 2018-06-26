Ohio-Based Owner-Breeder Gutheil Dies at 78

Dr. Paul R. Gutheil, an owner and breeder of Thoroughbreds in Central Ohio for 40 years, died June 26. He was 78.

Gutheil campaigned many stakes winners such as Polite Lil Sir, Brooke's Tap Shoes, Crypto's Twinjet, and Cryptolight. His most memorable, Crypto's Redjet, campaigned with Ronald Dewolf, was voted Ohio Horse of the Year twice 1996-97 and Champion Handicap Mare 1996-97.

Gutheil and his wife Jimilea and their four children resided on their farm "Willow Springs" in Galloway, Ohio where he bred, boarded, and trained Thoroughbreds.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of Beulah Park Jockey Club. Gutheil had served on the Ohio Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Board of Directors since 1993, eventually serving as vice president (2010-2012) and president (2014-2016). He received the 2017 O.T.B.O. Award of Merit.

Gutheil actively practiced family medicine on the west side of Columbus. He was the Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, received the Preceptor All Star Award as Professor of the Year. He was a Vietnam veteran and was Chairman of Anesthesia at a 400-bed hospital in Vietnam.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m., June 28 at Cypress Wesleyan Church, in Galloway, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. June 27 at the Church and one hour prior to the service Thursday.