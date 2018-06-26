Breeders' Cup Announces Candidates for Board

The Breeders' Cup announced June 26 the candidates for the upcoming election for the Board of Directors by the 44 Breeders' Cup Members.

The election will be conducted online from July 2 until 5 p.m., July 10. There are seven seats open on the 14-person Board of Directors and eight candidates have been nominated to fill those open seats. Four candidates will be elected to fill a four-year term, two candidates will be elected to fill a two-year term and one candidate will be elected to fill a one-year term.

The terms will be filled in the order of the candidates receiving the most votes with the candidate receiving the second-lowest number of votes filling the one-year term.

The candidates are as follows (listed alphabetically): Barbara Banke, Stonestreet Farm; Alan Cooper, Flaxman Holdings; Bill Farish, Lane's End Farm; Walker Hancock, Claiborne Farm; Gavin Murphy, SF Bloodstock; Dan Pride, Godolphin; Alex Solis II, Solis/Litt Bloodstock; and Elliott Walden, WinStar Farm.

