Accidental Agent to Target Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Eve Johnson Houghton has her sights set on a return to Ascot in the autumn for a crack at further group 1 glory with Accidental Agent.

The trainer June 25 reported her star miler to have come out of Royal Ascot in great shape before nominating the Oct. 20 QIPCO Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (G1) on Champions Day as the long-term aim for last week's fairytale Queen Anne Stakes star.

Johnson Houghton celebrated her first top-flight success when the improving 4-year-old burst through late on to register a shock 33-1 success under rider Charlie Bishop, with that victory whetting the trainer's appetite for more group 1 glory with a horse firmly on the up.

"He's come out of it really well—we're all really happy with him," said Johnson Houghton. "He'll have a little break now and we'll start planning the rest of his campaign.

"The obvious race for him in the long-term is the QEII and we'll have to look at something like the (Aug. 8 Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard—Jacques Le Marois, group 1) at Deauville, but we'll make a decision nearer the time.

"The tempo of the straight-mile races suit him really well. He needs time to warm up in his races, but he really picks up well when getting a strong pace to run at, and the stiff mile at Ascot suits him perfectly.

"He has won around a bend at Kempton, but there is a big difference between that and a group 1 contest."