Louisiana Downs Plans to Increase Purses at Month's End

Harrah's Louisiana Downs has announced an increase in overnight race purses for the 2018 Thoroughbred season, effective June 30.

All overnight races, up to and including $12,500, will be increased by $1,500. All other purses will be raised by $1,000.

The 84-day live racing season began on May 5 and the cards on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons have been well-received on-track as well as by simulcast players throughout the country. With two major stakes days, Louisiana Cup Day on August 4 and

Super Derby Day on September 2, the purse increases will bolster the daily race cards for the meet which continues through Wednesday, September 26.

"We are pleased to announce this purse increase," said David Heitzmann, Harrah's Louisiana Downs Racing Secretary. "While our Grade 3, $300,000 Super Derby remains the richest race of the meet, we have a loyal core of horsemen who work hard to fill races throughout the season. We are hopeful that this increase will benefit both our horsemen and horseplayers."

The annual Louisiana Cup Day on August 4 will feature six divisional stakes for horses bred in Louisiana, with four six-furlong main track stakes as well as the $50,000 Louisiana Cup Turf Classic and the $50,000 Louisiana Cup Distaff to be contested at a mile and one-sixteenth on the turf. The program also includes the $60,000 Prelude, a 1 1/16-mile race on the turf for 3-year-olds that serves as the local prep race for the Super Derby. Purses for the Louisiana Cup Day stakes will total $360,000. In addition to the Super Derby, six additional stakes will be contested on Sunday, September 2 with total purses for the holiday card totaling $660,000.

