Disaster Preparedness a Topic at Safety Summit

A year after horse lives were lost in a wildfire that swept through San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, Calif. and a hurricane struck Hipódromo Camarero in Puerto Rico, disaster preparedness and impact of weather on horses will be timely topics at the Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit June 27 at Keeneland.

This will be the eighth edition of the safety summit, which is underwritten and coordinated by The Jockey Club and Grayson Jockey Club Research Foundation. This year's single-day event will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and is open to the public, although those interested in attending are encouraged to register.

Also, the safety summit will be available via livestream. A link to the livestream will also be available at jockeyclub.com as well.

Roberta Dwyer, extension professor of veterinary preventive medicine within University of Kentucky's Department of Animal and Food Sciences, will discuss disaster preparedness at horse facilities. That half-hour presentation scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. will be followed by a panel discussion on the impacts of weather and equine health.

The weather panel will be moderated by Michael Hopkins, executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission. It will include Eddie Arroyo, chief state steward for the Illinois Racing Board, Lynn Hovda, chief commission veterinarian for the Minnesota Racing Commission, Jeff Johnston, a regional representative for the Jockeys' Guild, and Sal Sinatra, president and general manager of Maryland Jockey Club.

Also scheduled for this year's safety summit is a panel discussion of jockey safety initiatives. The Jockeys' Guild this year ceased its participation in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Safety and Integrity Alliance saying it was frustrated that safety initiatives—like proper concussion protocol—for jockeys and riders were not becoming reality.

As he has typically done, Tim Parkin, professor of veterinary epidemiology at the University of Glasgow, will provide an update on the Equine Injury Database. This year's presentation also will include a request that additional data be collected.

In the afternoon, Cory Martinez, stable surveillance and third-party Lasix administration coordinator at Santa Anita Park, will talk about efforts there as part of a panel on protecting the horse and the integrity of racing.

That panel will be followed by a discussion of trainers' roles in the protection of the horse that will include Tim Glyshaw and Graham Motion.

Rounding out the busy day will be a panel outlining the success that off-track Thoroughbreds have enjoyed as sport horses, followed by Dr. Mick Peterson, executive director of the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory and director of Ag Equine at the University of Kentucky, who will discuss developments in racing surfaces.

Donna Brothers will serve as the summit's emcee and will welcome attendees at 8:15 a.m. Stephen Reed, research advisory group chairman of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, will follow with some updates on research.