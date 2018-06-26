Funeral Arrangements Set for Shantel Lanerie

Funeral services for Shantel Lanerie will be held June 28 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, La.

Lanerie, wife of jockey Corey Lanerie, passed away at Norton Women's and Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. June 22 at the age of 42. Shantel Lanerie was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer earlier this year and had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment to battle the disease. She was admitted to the hospital June 21 to treat what was diagnosed as sepsis—a severe infection—and underwent emergency surgery that evening, according to family friend Gary Palmisano.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, Shantel was one of 144 women that walked in the Survivors Parade on Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs and a video that told her story was shown throughout Churchill Downs.

Jockeys wore pink "Fight With Shantel" bands around their legs on Kentucky Oaks Day. Those bands somberly returned during the June 22 racing program at Churchill.

Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services.

Shantel was a native of Cecilia, La., and had been a resident of Louisville for the past 15 years. She was a 1994 graduate of Cecilia High School and was a 13-year student at Liz Trahan School of Dance. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, adored daughter, and beloved friend.

In addition to Corey and their daughter, Brittlyn, Shantel is survived by her mother and father, Katie and Riley Hebert; brother Rylan Hebert; one niece, Brooklyn Hebert; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debbie and Gerald Lanerie; and one godchild, Ashton Theriot.

A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. June 27 in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday. Visiting hours will continue Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time.

Pallbearers will be Riley Hebert, Rylan Hebert, John L. Guilbeau, Earl Estilette, Robby Albarado and Gerald Lanerie. Honorary pallbearer will be Keith Estilette.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro is in charge of arrangements.